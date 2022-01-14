SANTA MARIA
SMRT offers free 31-day bus pass for teens
Santa Maria teens in grades 7 to 12 who are recipients of financial assistance programs such as free and reduced lunch can now access free 31-day bus passes for the Santa Maria Regional Transit System.
The passes came after students made requests to the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety for free transportation resources. They are funded by the California Department of Transportation.
Eligible teens can apply for and obtain the passes at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St. from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to apply and present a school identification document and verification of financial need.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
GUADALUPE
Community cleanups set for beach, veterans plaza
Two community cleanup events have been planned in Guadalupe, with the first this Saturday at the beach and the second next Saturday in the city, a spokeswoman for the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center said.
Volunteers will clean up the beach at the Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve, located at the west end of Main Street, from 9 to 11 a.m., with all equipment to be provided.
This is a new location from a previously announced cleanup, the spokeswoman said.
Then on Jan. 22, the Dunes Center will partner with Essence of Earth to clean up Veterans Memorial Plaza at 899 Guadalupe St.
For more information, contact the Dunes Center at admin@dunescenter.org or 805-343-2455.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Valley announces dates for 12th annual Restaurant Weeks
Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks will return for its 12th consecutive year — from Jan. 17 to 31 — showcasing the region's culinary bounty.
Event sponor Visit the Santa Ynez Valley noted, however, that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participating restaurants and hours of operation are subject to change.
During the two-week foodie celebration, participating Santa Ynez Valley restaurants will offer curated, three-course prix fixe menus at price points of $30, $40 or $50, plus tax and gratuity.
Participating wineries and tasting rooms will feature special deals including two-for-one tastings, special tasting flights and discounts on bottle purchases.
To view the growing list of participating establishments, visit www.visitsyv.com/restaurant-weeks
Establishments interested in participating are asked to email info@visitsyv.com.
SANTA MARIA
Bookmobile offers January storytime, pop-up programs
The Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile will be offering Storytime to You at different locations throughout the city as well as a January pop-up visit at Sierra Vista Park over the coming weeks.
Storytime to You offers stories, songs and rhymes focused on literacy building for the whole family.
On Jan. 19, the Bookmobile storytime program will come at 2 p.m. to Grogan Park (1155 W. Rancho Verde) followed by the Boys and Girls Club (901 N. Railroad Ave.) at 4 p.m.
On Jan. 28, the program will come to The Residences on Depot Street (205 N. Depot St.) at 2 p.m. followed by Rotary Park (2625 S. College Drive) at 4 p.m.
Questions about Storytime to You can be directed to the library's outreach services department at 805-925-0994.
The Bookmobile pop-up will be located at Sierra Vista Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Residents will be able to check out materials from the Bookmobile, place holds, use WiFi and apply for a library card. A family-friendly makerspace activity also will be available to complete at the stop or take home.
Sierra Vista Park is located at 809 Panther Drive. Questions may be directed to Bookmobile Services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.