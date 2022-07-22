SANTA MARIA
SMRT adds new express route starting in August
Santa Maria Regional Transit is adding a new express route to Orcutt and the Santa Maria Public Airport starting in August.
The new route, named 12X, will run on 60-minute intervals Monday through Friday from the Santa Maria Transit Center to Orcutt, the Santa Maria Public Airport, Delta and Righetti high schools and other stops.
SMRT fares are $1.50 one way or $3 for a day pass. Students with valid ID receive a 25 cent discount, and adults over 60, people with disabilities and Medicare card holders all ride for 75 cents.
SMRT also provides long-term passes: $12 for a 7-day pass and $31 for a 31-day pass.
For more information about fares and routes, including the new 12X route, visit www.ridesmrt.org or call 805-928-5624.
Questions may be directed to the Public Works Transit Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2480.
SANTA MARIA
PVHS senior Makai Copado to sing national anthem at Mid-State Fair
Makai Copado, an incoming senior at Pioneer Valley High School, has been selected to sign the national anthem at the California Mid-State Fair on Monday.
Copado will sing the anthem to open the Live to Rock Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center's Chumash Grandstand Arena. Copado's anthem will kick off the concert for '80s rock staples Skid Row and Warrant, with special guests Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged.
"I am super excited to be able to participate in such an exciting event. This is a very big accomplishment for me and I couldn't be more ecstatic," Copado said. "I had seen a post on Instagram about how spots were open for local singers and I decided that it would be a great opportunity for me to audition, so I sent in a video."
In April, Copado played the lead role of Danny Zuko in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's rendition of "Grease."
Copado joined students from Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Santa Maria high schools to put on the classic musical in the PVHS auditorium. Opening night featured a one-time performance by Tony-nominated Broadway actress Laura Osnes.
SANTA MARIA
Youth group offering teens cultural experience trips to Santa Barbara
The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is inviting teenagers to Santa Barbara for two cultural experience trips in August.
The excursions are part of the city's Something Fun series, designed to provide teens with experiences they may not otherwise partake in due to economic or transportation barriers. A shuttle to and from both Santa Barbara locations is provided free of charge.
On Aug. 3, teens can enjoy the Old Spanish Days Fiesta at the Mercado del Norte. The carnival will feature ballet and flamenco performances, live music and rides.
On Aug. 10, the city will provide the chance to explore the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Currently, the collection features more than 27,000 pieces of American, Asian and European art that spans over 5,000 years.
Transportation will be provided for each activity from the Abel Maldonado Community Center, 600 S. McClelland St. The shuttle will depart at 10 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. for both events. Space is limited and registration is required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.