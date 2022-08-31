SANTA MARIA
SMRT adds jail to weekend route
Santa Maria Regional Transit is making an additional service change to bus Route 8 in September as part of its effort to expand mobility options, a SMRT spokesman said.
Route 8 will now serve the Northern Branch Jail located on Black Road on weekends only from 8:45 a.m. to 6:13 p.m.
The goal is to provide transportation options for families during jail visitation periods, which is considered vital in the rehabilitation process, the spokesman said.
For more information about SMRT, including routs and fares, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/transit or www.RideSMRT.org or call 805-928-5624.
SANTA MARIA
Free Family Swim Day set for Saturday
Families can swim free from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria.
The Recreation and Parks Department along with PLAY Inc. is hosting the Free Family Swim Day at the center, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Participants can enjoy music and swimming in the Olympic-size competition pool as well as the recreational pool that features a fan-shaped, zero-depth entryway.
Hot and prepackaged food also will be available for purchase at the McClelland Street Market in the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
Lifeguards are on duty during pool hours, although children under age 5 must always be accompanied by an adult in the water. Bathing suits are required.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
City seeks public input on redesigning website
Santa Maria is redesigning the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org and is asking for public input about it through an online survey.
A city spokesman said a successful website redesign uses an inclusive process that allows members of the public to provide their opinions about what is important to them when using the city website and how they think it can be improved.
It takes about four minutes to answer the 10-question survey, and city staff need responses by Thursday, Sept. 15.
Residents can take the survey in English at www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9GB3WD and in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NK2WGGX.
For more information, call the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2200, and ask for the public information manager.
SANTA MARIA
Library hosting 2 Tech Help Saturdays
The Santa Maria Public Library is offering tech help on two upcoming Saturdays so patrons can better access resources.
Participants can meet one on one with a staff member for a 25-minute instructional session during the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 17. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Participants can learn how to access and download e-books and audiobooks using apps available for free with a library card. Library users can receive guidance on topics like installing apps, creating email accounts and best practices to ensure online privacy, according to a library spokesman.
The program will not include assistance with hardware repairs, virus removal, financial transactions or apps that require users to input sensitive information.
People are encouraged to bring their own personal devices to so they can learn to enjoy library resources at home, the spokesman said.
For more information, contact the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.