SANTA MARIA
SMPD investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wounds in car
A 61-year-old man was found dead Saturday with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle near Main Street and Hanson Way in Santa Maria, launching a homicide investigation.
Santa Maria Police officers were dispatched to the intersection upon reports of a person who had sustained gunshot wounds and located the deceased male at about 10:20 a.m. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle parked on the side of the road, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
Officials are withholding the identity of the victim until family is first notified.
An initial investigation determined that the shooting occurred hours before and several people heard the gunshots but no one called to report the shooting, according to Mengel. He added it's Santa Maria's third homicide this year.
Officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Santa Maria Police Sgt. Todd Logan at 805-928-3781, ext. 2532.
LOMPOC
Longtime physician Gilbert Andersen announces retirement
Lompoc's Dr. Gilbert Andersen will retire from medicine effective Thursday from Lompoc Valley Medical Center after more than 40 years of serving generations of patients.
He also has resigned from the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization board after a 23-year run.
During an LVCHO board retreat on April 18, Executive Director Ashley Costa and Board Chairman Dr. Rollin Bailey recognized Andersen for his dedicated service.
“Your service to the LVCHO and the health of the Lompoc community will have a lasting impact for generations to come," Costa said, noting that whenever she saw a man riding his bike around Lompoc in a Hawaiian shirt, she knew it was Andersen.
"You are irreplaceable, but we will do our best to honor your legacy and continue our commitment to better community health for all,” she added.
Andersen thanked LVCHO staff and fellow board members for the recognition and noted he had “been through a lot with the LVCHO" that included a number of changes. "It has been quite an adventure,” he said.
Andersen, who previously served as the medical director of the Comprehensive Care Center and chief of staff for Lompoc Valley Medical Center, was awarded Physician of the Year in 2010 by the Santa Barbara County Medical Society.
A commemorative plaque in his honor will be installed on a new bench for patients and visitors of the Comprehensive Care Center in Lompoc.
Dr. Christopher Taglia, a Lompoc Health general and bariatric surgeon, is set to replace Andersen on the LVCHO board, Costa said.
SANTA MARIA
City offers free sprinklers, landscape burlaps for Go Green in the Spring promotion
In response to the state's extended drought, the Santa Maria Utilities Department has launched the Go Green in the Spring initiative, asking community members to replace old sprinklers, adjust irrigation timers, pull weeds and regularly check outdoor faucets.
As part of the effort, the Utilities Department is offering free landscaping burlaps and sprinklers for city water customers, offering three sprinklers with anti-leak bodies and one 7-by-7-foot burlap.
According to the city, the new sprinklers make it easy to retrofit existing irrigation to maximize water efficiency and slow precipitation. An adjustment tool and product instruction guide are included to aid in the installation of the sprinklers.
The landscaping burlap can be used to gather yard clippings, branches, leaves and other green waste for transportation to an organics green waste container or compost pile.
The giveaway only is valid for city water customers, who are invited to stop by the Utilities Department, 2065 E. Main St., with a photo ID between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for the remainder of the month.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Supervisor Joan Hartmann schedules Solvang office hours April 28
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will hold in-person “County on Your Corner” office hours in Solvang from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the 3rd District’s office at 1745 Mission Drive.
Hartmann’s North County district representative Alma Hernandez said open office hours are an opportunity for Santa Ynez Valley residents to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects.
Hernandez said drop-ins are encouraged or appointments with Hartmann can be reserved in advance.
For more information, contact Gina Fischer, district representative and scheduler, at 805-568-2192 or email gfischer@countyofsb.org.