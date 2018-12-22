Santa Maria
SMPD: School shooting threat noncredible
Santa Maria Police said Friday morning that a threat of a school shooting made to Battles Elementary on Thursday afternoon is noncredible.
"At this point, there is no reason to believe it was a legitimate threat," Sgt. Jesus Valle said. Officers worked with Santa Maria-Bonita School District administrators throughout the evening and into the morning to investigate the statement, only to determine it originated from a group of juveniles that was either misinterpreted or meant as a prank.
Valle said the investigation is ongoing and did not have any additional details.
According to district spokeswoman Maggie White, office staff received a phone call after school Thursday with a threat against the southwestern Santa Maria elementary. The statement was then relayed to district administrators who alerted local law enforcement.
White said district administrators and law enforcement were present at the school and in the surrounding area Friday morning to speak with parents and reassure staff. They remained in the area to monitor activity throughout the day.
More than 880 K-6 students were enrolled at the elementary last school year, according to data reported to the California Department of Education. White said the school reported 193 absences on Friday — nearly five times the number reported on Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday was the last day of school for area students until the new year.
Santa Maria
Suspected meth dealer arrested after search
A Santa Maria man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of selling meth, along with possessing a stolen car and firearm, after a search warrant was served by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect is Julio Cesar Aguilar-Lopez, 38, of Santa Maria, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Members of the sheriff's Special Investigations Bureau, with assistance from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau and a sheriff's K-9 unit, served a search warrant in the 700 block of West Harding Avenue in Santa Maria.
During the search, detectives found and seized more than 1 kilogram of suspected methamphetamine packaged in quarter-pound bundles and drug items that were consistent with drug trafficking activity reportedly linked to the residence.
Detectives also located and seized a handgun and vehicle, both of which were reported to be stolen, according the sheriff's spokeswoman.
Aguilar-Lopez was then booked into the County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bail.
Santa Barbara County
SMAT, Breeze to have reduced service for holidays
Bus service on Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) and the Breeze will be reduced during the holidays.
SMAT will operate weekend service while the Breeze will operate regularly on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Both SMAT and Breeze will not run any buses at all on Christmas Day and Jan. 1.
SMAT offers bus service within the city of Santa Maria and Orcutt. The Breeze offers a weekday commuter service with two routes: Route 100 from Santa Maria to Vandenberg Air Force Base and Lompoc, and Route 200 from Santa Maria to Los Alamos, Buellton and Solvang.
Santa Maria
Library to offer adult coloring program
The Santa Maria Public Library will offer its adult coloring program on Jan. 8 and 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color.
The library will provide all materials, including colored pencils, markers and an assortment of gel pens.
Signups are not required, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
Those looking for more information are asked to call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.