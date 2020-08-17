County Lines: Small fire breaks out in Walmart garden center

SANTA MARIA
Small fire breaks out in Walmart garden center on South Bradley Road
Customers were evacuated Monday from the Walmart garden center on South Bradley Road following a report of a small fire, which was quickly extinguished by Santa Maria Fire personnel.
The fire began shortly before 12:30 p.m. with a report of black smoke coming from the outdoor portion of the garden center, located in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road, according to Santa Maria Fire spokesman Mike Farmer.
The first Santa Maria Fire unit arrived on scene within a matter of minutes, quickly locating the blaze before it was put out in the rear portion of the outdoor space between Walmart's main store and the Neighborhood Market store. The extent of the damage wasn't immediately known.
At least three Santa Maria Fire units arrived on scene, including two trucks and a battalion commander, and a Santa Barbara County Fire Department battalion commander also responded.
The fire did not appear to affect the buildings' main portions, according to Farmer.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Police investigate shooting on South McClelland Street
Santa Maria Police are investigating whether a man who checked himself into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday is connected to a shooting that occurred on South McClelland Street earlier in the evening, according to a spokesman.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Arriving on scene, officers discovered multiple shell casings in the street but did not locate a suspect or a victim, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.
Shortly after the shooting, approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, a man arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center and checked himself in with a nonlife-threatening gunshot injury.
The victim is not cooperating with investigators, according to Silva.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
11 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Eleven inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases inside the facility to 36, according to a spokeswoman on Saturday.
One inmate was tested and confirmed positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and had been housed adjacent to a person in a single cell who was infected but asymptomatic, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The positive case prompted the testing of 130 additional inmates in the surrounding modules on Saturday, which yielded 10 additional confirmed cases. The other 120 inmates tested negative.
Inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus will be medically monitored while contact tracing and testing continues, according to Zick, who added that 29 inmates have contracted the disease from inside the jail, including 26 active cases, and seven who tested positive upon intake.
SANTA MARIA VALLEY
Small businesses offered free personal protective equipment by chamber
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is providing free personal protective equipment to businesses that have experienced economic injury from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields will be available for businesses with 20 employees or less to pick up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the chamber office, 614 S. Broadway, said Molly Schiff, the chamber’s marketing and communications manager.
Businesses that want free PPEs must first fill out a request form in English at https://bit.ly/PPErequestform or in Spanish at https://bit.ly/RegistrodeEPP.
PPEs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, Schiff said, noting those picking up items must wear masks and practice social distancing.
The chamber is providing the masks through a partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative’s Small Business Development Center and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Schiff said.
