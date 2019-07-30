SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Small brush fire chars half-acre east of Santa Maria
A small brush fire charred a half-acre of land in the 5200 block of Dominion Road on Monday afternoon, according to emergency radio traffic.
Reported around 12:30 p.m., the small blaze southeast of Santa Maria prompted a full vegetation response — which was later canceled — from the city's Fire Department. Faint haze could be seen in the area as crews worked to contain the fire.
Crews stopped forward progress around 1:15 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic. Though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, crews reportedly encountered a downed power line upon their arrival.
LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Firefighters hold Range fire to 100 acres; blaze 50% contained
A vegetation fire that reportedly broke out at 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the shooting range off Happy Canyon Road in Santa Ynez was 50% contained as of Monday.
What is being called the "Range Incident" that grew from a 4-to 5-acre fire to a reported 150 acres, has been "dialed back" to 100 acres, according to public affairs officer for the Los Padres National Forest Andrew Madsen. The fire was burning within forest boundaries.
Madsen reported that a dozen or more engines — both Santa Barbara County Fire and Los Padres resources — and a 20-person hand crew were on the scene tackling the fire's perimeter.
A fixed-wing aircraft was ready to drop retardant should the need arise, he said.
"The good news is that we haven't had many fires yet, so we have a lot of resources on hand and ready to go," Madsen said.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Hoe Down with the Hounds dog show, dinner set for Aug. 17
Altrusa International Santa Maria Inc. will host the seventh annual Hoe Down with the Hounds dog show and dinner at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.
Reservations are $45 per person, or $20 per person for those 16 years and under for the show and dinner.
If you're interested in entering your dog, the fee is $25 and proceeds benefit the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. Adoptable dogs are part of the show, and veterans also will be honored.
Contact Maria Martino at 805-714-8749 or email Poohesq1@mac.com for more information.