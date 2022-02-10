SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County to lift indoor masking rules for vaccinated residents
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will lift its requirement for individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks in indoor settings next week in alignment with recent state guidance, officials said Wednesday.
State public health officials announced this week that statewide indoor masking rules, set in December and requiring all residents to mask up in stores, bars, restaurants and other indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, would end after Feb. 15 amid declining COVID-19 case rates.
Since then, individual counties have been faced with the choice of maintaining masking requirements for all residents or following the state's example.
“Now that SLO County has weathered the worst of this omicron surge, we can lift this requirement and look to our community to wear a mask when it’s most important to do so: in crowded indoor spaces, if you are at higher risk or close to others who are, if you feel unwell, or if you are in any of the settings still covered by state requirements," county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.
While public health data is indicating a recent drop in cases and hospitalizations, Borenstein stated last week that the "virus continues to spread widely" and that the county is in an unstable period due to the omicron variant.
Masking still will be required for unvaccinated residents in public indoor spaces. Across-the-board masking is still required in schools and health care settings.
Officials in neighboring Santa Barbara County are still determining whether to maintain masking requirements for vaccinated residents.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Brown sworn in as VP of national sheriff’s group
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown was sworn in as vice president of the Major County Sheriffs of America during the association’s winter conference Tuesday in Washington, D.C., a spokesman for the organization said.
“I look forward to serving in my new leadership role in the organization that represents America’s largest county sheriffs, and to doing my part to ensure that our collective voice is heard by policymakers on critical crime and public-safety issues that are so important to the communities we protect and serve,” Brown said.
Brown was sworn in, along with Seminole County, Florida, Sheriff Dennis Lemma as president, by Peter Koutoujian of Middlesex County, Massachusetts, the immediate past president.
Brown previously served as a regional representative of the Major County Sheriffs and currently serves as a commissioner on California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission.
The organization is divided into four regions, and Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub will take over Brown’s role as Region 1 representative.
Brown is a past president of both the California State Sheriffs’ Association and the California Police Chiefs Association, the only person ever to have filled both of those roles, the spokesman said.
The Major County Sheriffs of America is a professional law enforcement association for sheriffs from counties or parishes with populations of over a half a million people or employing at least 500 sworn members.
For more information, visit www.mcsheriffs.com.
LOMPOC
LVMC releases new shot clinic schedule, eliminates Thursdays
The weekly COVID-19 shot clinics at Lompoc Valley Medical Center are now only offered Wednesdays and Fridays, with Thursday clinics eliminated until further notice.
The new schedule went into effect Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to hospital officials.
Appointments for pediatric patients age 5 to 11 will be available from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and appointments for those 12 years and older will be offered from 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.
Shots and booster appointments, which are free of charge regardless of insurance and immigration status, may be scheduled via the state's MyTurn system at myturn.ca.gov.
Walk-ins are accommodated based on space and time availability.
In addition, the MyTurn system allows patients to change or reschedule appointments or make appointments for family members or groups.
Those patients needing transportation to receive a vaccine also can arrange for an in-home visit or transportation assistance via MyTurn, according to officials.
For more information about the MyTurn scheduling resource, call 833-422-4255.
A comprehensive educational video about COVID-19 shots is available through hospital partner EMMI in both English and Spanish at www.my-emmi.com/SelfReg/LVMCVACCINE.
For additional information and resources, go to lompocvmc.com.