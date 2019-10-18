SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County seeks hazard information from Nipomo area residents
San Luis Obispo County will hold a workshop to gather opinions and ideas from residents of Nipomo and other unincorporated areas regarding hazard mitigation measures and emergency response strategies.
The workshop is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the San Luis Obispo City-County Library at 995 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo.
Information gathered at the workshop will be used to update the County General Plan’s Safety Element, which analyzes existing and projected hazards and provides goals, objectives, policies and programs to address those needs, a county spokeswoman said.
Those who can’t attend the workshop can still provide input by contacting planner Jillian Ferguson at jferguson@co.slo.ca.us or 805-781-1391.
Hard copy correspondence may be sent to the County of San Luis Obispo,
Department of Planning and Building, 976 Osos St., Room 300, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408 and marked Attn: Jillian Ferguson, Planner.
SANTA MARIA
CHP plans Smart Start class for newly licensed drivers
The Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol will hold a Start Smart traffic safety class for newly licensed young adults ages 15 to 20 on Wednesday, Nov. 5.
The Start Smart classes are two hours long and address such traffic safety issues as collision avoidance techniques, collision causing elements, driver responsibilities and local collision trends.
The program speaks directly to the newly licensed drivers and their parents and guardians.
The class is free and will be held at 1710 N. Carlotti Drive from 6 to 8 p.m. Space can be reserved by calling the Santa Maria CHP Office at 805-349-8728.
LOMPOC
Haunted Asylum attraction open through end of month
The 2019 edition of the Lompoc Valley’s annual “Haunted Asylum” Halloween attraction will open each weekend through Oct. 31.
The haunted house attraction, which draws thousands of attendees each year, will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 and will be open on both Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31. It is located at the old Maple High School building on Mountain View Boulevard near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate.
The attraction is being presented by the Peacekeepers Association, a private volunteer organization comprised mainly of active-duty personnel from VAFB. It supports programs at the base.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for FastPass. Tickets can be bought at the event or online at pka.ticketleap.com.
For more information, visit the “PKA Haunted Asylum” page on Facebook.