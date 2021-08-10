SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County reports spike in COVID cases, hospitalizations
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising to levels not seen since February in San Luis Obispo County, as a surge sweeps across the country.
According to county Public Health officials, 603 new cases were reported in the past week, an increase of 56%. Of the new cases, 70% were among residents 50 and older.
“Our 14-day average case counts are at a level we haven’t seen in nearly six months. COVID-19 is not going away, and we all need to do what we can to protect ourselves and our community. I implore those in our community that have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible," San Luis Obispo County Public Health Deputy Director Dr. Rick Rosen said.
Two additional deaths from COVID-19 also were reported Tuesday, both among residents in their 50s, according to county public health data.
“These tragic losses and increasing case counts are further proof that our community continues to battle this deadly virus," Rosen said.
The county Public Health Department is providing $25 gift cards to residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the month of August, and those who refer someone to get vaccinated also could win a gift basket.
To get your COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov, or call 833-422-4255 to choose your location, time and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.
SANTA MARIA
Transit Division to host public meetings Thursday
Vendors, businesses and community partners interested in local transportation are invited to attend two public meetings Thursday held by the Santa Maria Transit Division regarding its Title VI non-discrimination policy.
The meetings will be held at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. over Zoom. The city is required to hold the meetings as a condition of federal funding for bus operations and maintenance, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The Title VI policy states ensures that no person using SMAT or its paratransit services is discriminated against on the basis of race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, low income or limited English proficiency when it comes to scheduling, quality and frequency of service, age and quality of vehicles assigned to routes and location of routes.
Residents can submit public comments via email at SMATComments@CityofSantaMaria.org or physical mail to Santa Maria Area Transit at 110 S. Pine St., Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458, with attention to SMAT Title VI.
SOLVANG
Danish Days festivities canceled due to pandemic concerns
Solvang Danish Days has been canceled amid pandemic concerns, representing the second consecutive year the weekendlong festivities have been called off.
Danish Days, which honors the 1911 establishment of Solvang by Danish-Americans, also was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“The decision to cancel this year’s Danish Days for the second, unprecedented year in a row breaks our hearts," said Max Hanberg, Solvang Danish Days 2021 co-chair.
Hanberg said due to the recent surge in COVID cases, the Solvang Danish Days Foundation believed it to be in the best interest of local residents and tourists to cancel the Friday and Saturday event, which had been planned for Sept. 17 and 18.
Since the festivities typically draw thousands of attendees to downtown Solvang, Danish Days 2021 co-chair Brenda Anderson said the celebration could cause "a potential crowding situation, which we wanted to avoid this year due to the spread of the virus’s delta variant.”
This year would have been the festival's 85th anniversary.