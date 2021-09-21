SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths since Friday
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported eight additional deaths from COVID-19 and 192 new cases of the illness over a four-day period.
The eight deaths were of county residents ranging in age from their 30s to their 80s, county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
As of Tuesday, 315 residents in San Luis Obispo County have died from COVID-19, according to county public health data.
“This is another sad week in San Luis Obispo County as we report eight additional deaths caused by COVID-19,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those members of our community who are grieving for their loved ones. We all need to do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and getting tested for COVID-19.”
Twenty-nine residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including nine people in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
As of this week, over 70% of eligible county residents — all those 12 and older — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 63% are fully vaccinated. Public health officials would like to see that number increase so that more individuals are protected from severe COVID-19 illness.
“While the data suggests our active case rate appears to be improving, many of our community members are not fully vaccinated,” Borenstein said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation or health insurance status. To find an appointment or walk-in clinic, including appointments at Public Health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Police investigating shootings that injured 2 men
Two men who sustained gunshot injuries arrived at the hospital Sunday evening, although investigators are still in the process of determining where and when the shootings took place, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
The two men, who weren't identified, arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center by private conveyance at about 11 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.
Both men received treatment for their wounds, although one victim's injuries are more serious than the other, according to Flaa.
Although police are investigating the injuries, Flaa said detectives haven't yet been able to interview the victims, who were still hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.
Officials are urging anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.
LOMPOC
Historic Artesia Schoolhouse open to the public Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday Sept. 25, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.