SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
SLO County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths since Friday
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has reported the deaths of six residents from COVID-19 since Friday, while officials in neighboring Santa Barbara County reported the death of one resident from COVID-19.
The six San Luis Obispo County residents ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s, bringing the total number of county deaths from the illness to 349, according to public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
“All of us at Public Health are deeply saddened by these additional deaths and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These deaths are a tragic and sobering reminder that COVID-19 is still negatively impacting us in San Luis Obispo County.”
Officials in Santa Barbara County reported the death of one resident from COVID-19 on Monday, who was over the age of 70 and resided in the South County area of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.
The total number of county deaths from the illness has climbed to 524, according to county public health data.
Eligible residents are urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus, and parents are urged to talk with their family physician if they have concerns about the vaccine for their child.
The vaccine is free and available regardless of documentation status, and health insurance is not required.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hancock College announces no-cost virtual counseling, medical care for students
Students at Hancock College now have access to cost-free virtual mental health and medical services at all days and hours through a partnership with telehealth company TimelyMD.
According to Hancock spokesman Chris McGuinness, the telehealth technology through TimelyMD will be an extension of the college's existing student health services, offering access to a wide variety of licensed physicians and counselors in all 50 states.
Students also won't face the barriers of traditional health insurance in receiving care through the free service, and the virtual consultations, accessible via phone, typically last between five and 10 minutes, McGuinness said.
“Access to TimelyCare will enhance campus resources for our students by making care more readily available whenever it’s convenient for them,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers. “This service will help limit the spread of illness, reduce the stigma of mental health counseling, and grant peace of mind to Hancock students and their families.”
With telehealth becoming more and more common since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, TimelyMD CEO and co-founder Luke Hejl said more students are now able to take advantage of easily accessible mental health and medical services to improve their overall well-being.
“Similar to food delivery apps or contactless payment, students might not have tried telehealth before the pandemic, and now they can't imagine life without its ease of use, convenience and immediacy,” Hejl said. “Studies have shown that one of the best ways to keep students engaged, enrolled and on track to graduation is to keep them physically and mentally healthy. Through TimelyCare, we are proud to deliver best-in-class virtual care to help Hancock students thrive.”
Students can learn more about Hancock's partnership with TimelyMD online at bit.ly/timelymd.