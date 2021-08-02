SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County offers incentives to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is offering financial incentives to residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine as well as a referral raffle in hopes of increasing inoculation rates across the county.
County residents who now receive a vaccine at a county Public Health Clinic or mobile vaccine clinic will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card per each dose, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
In addition, residents who receive assistance from someone in getting the vaccine, whether in the form of encouragement, a ride to an appointment, sharing information, or going along to offer support, can enter the individual into a weekly raffle for a gift basket worth $100.
County health officials hope the incentives will increase vaccination rates as COVID-19 surges throughout the region, with nearly 100% of cases, hospitalizations and deaths since January occurring among unvaccinated residents, according to Shoresman.
“Increasing vaccination throughout SLO County is key to ending the pandemic, especially with the spread of the delta variant,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “These incentives are a prompt to act now to protect yourself and your family with the vaccine. While I hope the gift cards are a helpful motivator, the true value is being protected from the cost and suffering of COVID-19.”
Residents can make vaccination appointments at county clinics or other locations by visiting myturn.ca.gov.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in San Luis Obispo County, visit RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.
SANTA MARIA
City to celebrate community-police camaraderie at 2021 National Night Out
Santa Maria residents are invited to enjoy a night of fun with local law enforcement and emergency response agencies during the 2021 National Night Out.
The free event celebrating community-police camaraderie will take place from 5:30 from 8 p.m. today at Acquistapace Park, the city's newest recreation area, according to Chief Deputy City Clerk Rhonda White.
The Santa Maria Police Department, Recreation and Parks Department, and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. organized this year's event, which will include informational booths, youth activities, a DJ, live music, and hot dogs and chips from Kiwanis of Santa Maria-Noontime.
Local law enforcement agencies, fire service agencies and medical response agencies also will provide educational demonstrations for residents, according to White.
Acquistapace Park is located at 1421 S. Western Ave.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County seeking poll workers for September recall election
The Santa Barbara County Elections Office is inviting residents to register to volunteer at local precincts and polling sites on Sept. 14 for the 2021 Gubernatorial Recall Election.
“Poll workers are on the front line of democracy; without them voting does not happen," said Joseph Holland, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and Registrar of Voters.
Poll workers receive a stipend of $180 to $240 for their training and their work on Election Day, according to Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Gina dePinto.
Those interested in being a poll worker must be a registered California voter or eligible to vote, able to follow written or verbal instructions, and available to attend a mandatory training as well as serve on the Sept. 14 Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all closing procedures have been completed, dePinto said.
Each precinct throughout the county will require a traffic clerk, ballot reception clerk and at least one precinct board made up of one inspector and two clerks and overseen by a polling place supervisor.
To apply for the county poll worker program or find more information about the process, visit countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc.