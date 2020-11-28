County Lines: SLO County confirms 173 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
SLO County confirms 173 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported an additional 173 cases of COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, with the number of active cases climbing to 962.
The total number of cases in the county is now 6,129, with 5,130 cases fully recovered, according to Public Health data.
The county's 36th death as a result of the illness also was reported Friday.
According to San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman, the individual was in their 80s and had underlying health conditions.
Although the city of Paso Robles has held the overwhelming lead in cases since March, recent case spikes in the city of San Luis Obispo have nearly closed the gap between the two areas.
A total of 1,485 cases has been confirmed in Paso Robles, followed closely by 1,470 total cases in San Luis Obispo.
Individuals in the age range of 18 to 29 continue to lead in cases, with 2,460 total cases confirmed thus far, according to county data.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, daily COVID-19 case data for Santa Barbara County will not be updated again until Monday, Nov. 30, according to Public Health officials.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
3 injured after vehicle goes over the side of Hwy 166
Three people were injured Friday morning after their vehicle drove over the side of Highway 166, east of Santa Maria.
The collision was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. near Highway 166 and Cable Road, just east of Rockfront Ranch, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Three victims sustained minor to moderate injuries, including broken fingers, and needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
Several emergency units responded to the scene, including Los Padres and Santa Maria firefighters.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff’s investigators seek sexual assailants
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a female hiker Nov. 8 on the Aliso Trail in Santa Ynez Valley and warning hikers to take precautions before heading out on a hike.
The assault followed an attempted sexual assault on a female hiker Oct. 11 on the Baron Ranch Trail about 2½ miles north of Refugio State Beach, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
She said it’s unclear whether the assailant was the same person in both cases, but both incidents took place on rural hiking trails that had very few fellow hikers on them.
The investigations into the two incidents are ongoing, and sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information about them or the suspect to call them at 805-681-4150 or leave an anonymous tip online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office is advising hikers to take precautions before hitting the trail, including hiking with a companion who is preferably from your own household for COVID-19 safety, and set out early enough to return before sunset.
Complete a hike plan that includes where you’ll hike, arrival and return time, who is accompanying you and your contact information, and have a way to communicate that doesn’t rely on cellphone service, like a personal locator beacon.
If relying on a cellphone, make sure the battery is fully charged and consider leaving it turned off or on airplane mode until it’s needed, Zick said.
SANTA MARIA
Expanded COVID-19 testing extends to third week
Expanded COVID-19 testing at 2115 Centerpointe Parkway in Santa Maria will return for a third week with new appointments available from Dec. 2 to 4, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
The free tests are available each day from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Online registration for an appointment is required the day before, with no walk-ins available.
The testing site is located next to the Santa Maria Health Care Center.
According to Santa Barbara County Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the department is considering offering even more appointments at the expanded site based on the community response, which has been strong so far.
"The testing team has been running a trial to open up the site a bit more to see what sort of response they receive. So far the response has been overwhelming, even with the very limited publicity," Ruiz said.
To make an appointment for a next-day test, visit the county Public Health Department testing page at publichealthsbc.org/testing and select the scheduling option.
Registration for next-day appointments ends at 5 p.m., or when all appointment slots for the day are filled. The daily capacity at the site is 72 tests, Ruiz said.
Free COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at state-run OptumServe sites in Santa Maria, Buellton and Goleta. To make an appointment at one of these sites, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County’s 4-H program seeks donations on Giving Tuesday
Santa Barbara County 4-H is asking local businesses and individuals to consider supporting their 4-H program when making a year-end charitable gift on Giving Day, Dec. 1.
“Our goal this year is to grow our ‘Forever 4-H’ Santa Barbara County endowment in support of the Santa Barbara County 4-H program,” said Liliana Vega, 4-H adviser for the county. “This endowment will provide sustainable revenue to ensure we will be able to provide more youth in our county with the skillsets that will set them up for life.”
Katherine Soule, 4-H county director, said a $25,000 gift from the Newhall Family Foundation kicked off the organization’s season of giving, putting the county 4-H program halfway to its fundraising goal and serving as a 1:1 match for all donations to the “Forever 4-H” endowment on Giving Tuesday.
But Giving Tuesday donors can triple their impact because the California 4-H Foundation is also participating in another $25,000 1:1 match offered to all the organization’s programs in the state.
To join the Santa Barbara County 4-H Giving Tuesday initiative, visit ucanr.edu/givingtuesday, click on the 4-H tile and choose “Santa Barbara.”
