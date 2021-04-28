SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Shooting victim found in car identified as 28-year-old Lompoc man
A 28-year-old male who died on April 22 after he was found with multiple gunshots in his vehicle on West Maple Avenue has been identified by police as Lompoc resident Alfredo Vargas.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, where they located Vargas in a vehicle, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Vargas was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Magallon said there is not enough information to determine if the shooting was gang-related.
A 2006 blue Chevy Malibu that was reported stolen out of Santa Maria on April 20 was spotted near the scene around the time of the shooting, Magallon said. The vehicle was later found burned on Legge Avenue.
A blue Malibu was reported stolen near the intersection of East Boone and South School streets at 7:14 a.m. on April 20, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores, who did not confirm whether it was the vehicle found burned.
Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
LOMPOC
Man arrested after SWAT team responds to domestic violence incident
A domestic violence disturbance involving a male suspect who barricaded himself in a residence on North K Street ended without further incident Wednesday after the SWAT team responded to the call, according to Lompoc Police.
The incident began shortly after 12:30 p.m. when police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North K Street and located a barricaded man, who wasn't identified and was possibly armed with multiple knives, according to Lompoc Police Officer Stan Duncan.
The suspect refused to leave the residence, despite several announcements by the responding officers, who called the Lompoc Police SWAT team to assist.
After more than an hour of announcements made by the SWAT team seeking the man's surrender, he exited the residence and was taken into custody, according to Duncan, who said the area is clear and safe.
SANTA MARIA
State declares impasse in negotiations between educators, district
The state has approved a third-party mediator to facilitate the final steps of contract negotiations between the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and the local educators union after discussions reached a standstill this month.
The Public Employment Relations Board granted the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association's request for declaration of impasse, filed unilaterally, on Tuesday afternoon, according to Jose Segura, association president.
Looking ahead, a state-appointed mediator will schedule a meeting with both the district and the association to finalize a handful of still-unresolved contract articles, with a date still to be set, Segura said.
Since negotiations for the association's new contract began in late 2019, tentative agreements have been reached on all but four out of 26 articles, specifically dealing with salaries, class size, release of the association president, and the number of nurses per school site.
Three smaller articles are also up in the air depending on the outcome of the others, according to Segura.
LOMPOC
Library opens for limited access starting May 3
Local bibliophiles will soon be able to browse their favorite bookshelves at the Lompoc Library for the first time in over a year since the library's closure in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
Starting May 3, patrons can make "a brief, purpose-driven appointment" to check out library materials at the Lompoc Library's main branch, according to Library Director Sarah Bleyl. They also can continue to schedule book holds and sidewalk pickups.
“We have missed seeing people in person at our libraries, and are excited to safely welcome back the community into the library,” she said, noting that staff are all looking forward to serving the public through expanded services.
In addition to new grab-and-go appointments, other services to be offered will include access to computers, fax sending and making copies.
Bleyl noted that in the coming weeks, the Village Library also will follow suit and begin offering expanded services.
Both libraries will be observing Public Health safety measures that require mask wearing and social distancing.
To schedule a grab-and-go appointment, book holds and pickup services, contact the library at 805-875-8775.
To access programming and educational opportunities, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.