County Lines: Sheriff's standoff in Orcutt ends with no arrests, no injuries

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's standoff in Orcutt ends with no arrests, no injuries
A four-hour standoff in Orcutt ended with no arrests and no injuries after Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a mental health-related call Thursday evening.
Deputies responded to a call of a person experiencing a mental health crisis in their residence in the area of Foxenwood Drive and Old Mill Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A shelter-in-place order was issued at 8 p.m. for the area while a deputy and a member of the Crisis Intervention Team talked with the unidentified resident for hours.
At one point, the resident was in possession of a firearm but put the weapon down and never made any threats to the public, according to Zick. The shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly before 11:30 p.m.
The Crisis intervention Team followed up with the person on Friday, taking possession of the weapons, and connecting the person with necessary support, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
9 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Nine Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Two inmates at the Main Jail were exhibiting symptoms related to the coronavirus on Tuesday and tested positive on Thursday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The additional seven inmates were tested as part of a sweep of more than 450 inmates and were confirmed positive on Thursday.
All nine inmates are being monitored by custody and medical staff regularly, according to Zick, who said an additional 290 test results from the sweep are still pending.
A total of 72 inmates at the jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 65 contracting the disease from inside the facility, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Animal Services issues heat advisory for pets
With temperatures forecast to reach 94 in Santa Maria and 107 in the Santa Ynez Valley this weekend, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Division is reminding animal owners to protect their pets from heat exhaustion.
Heat can cause serious health issues for animals and even death, an Animal Services spokeswoman said, offering several tips to keep family pets safe.
Owners should provide water and shade and allow pets to escape the heat and cool down.
Pets should never be left in a parked car, where temperatures can quickly rise to fatal levels.
Pets also should be kept off the asphalt.
“If it’s too hot for you to walk without shoes, consider your furry friend’s paws,” the spokeswoman said.
Owners should also limit pets’ activity, as active animals are more susceptible to heat exhaustion.
Signs of heat exhaustion include a body temperature above 104 degrees, excessive and prolonged panting, a high heart rate, lethargy, dark red or tacky tongue and gums, and vomiting or diarrhea.
Owners who see their pet experiencing any of those symptoms are advised to get the animal to a veterinarian right away.
Those who notice an animal in distress in their community should contact the Animal Services shelter in Santa Maria at 805-934-6119 or Lompoc at 805-737-7755.
