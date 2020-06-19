County Lines: Sheriff's custody staff test positive for COVID-19; 9 more awaiting test results

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Custody staff test positive for COVID-19; 9 more awaiting test results
Nine Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The positive results include four civilian custody staff and five deputies who reportedly began showing symptoms on their days off and were tested last Friday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, adding that nine more custody staff who experienced symptoms were tested and are at home awaiting results.
Additionally, two sheriff's deputies assigned to the Santa Barbara Superior Courthouse as bailiffs are self-quarantining at home after they were present in the same courtroom with a staff member who tested positive for coronavirus.
No inmates in the general population are showing coronavirus symptoms, Zick added, although two inmates recently exhibited symptoms during booking and are quarantined for 14 days in the Inmate Reception Center at the Main Jail.
One custody deputy that tested positive had contact with inmates, while the other four are assigned to administrative roles and don't have contact with inmates.
The four civilian staff members work in custody records and do not have direct contact with inmates, Zick said.
The Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with public health officials to conduct contact tracing, Zick said, and will have all remaining staff tested for coronavirus.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Investigators seeking information involving 445-acre Avila fire
Cal Fire officials are seeking information in connection to the Avila fire that burned 445 acres after breaking out Monday along Highway 101 near Pismo Beach.
The fire was 90% contained as of Thursday morning, and officials expected full containment would be reached by 6 p.m.
Officials are asking for relevant information from anyone who was in the area at the time the fire started, which was around 3 p.m. Monday. Arson is not suspected at this time, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.
Crews continued to mitigate hot spots Thursday and remove trees that could act as fuel for the fire.
The Avila fire erupted in the Gragg Canyon area on the east side of Highway 101, spreading to hundreds of acres along the hills in a matter of hours and prompting evacuations as it threatened structures and Pismo Beach homes, according to Orozco.
Wind speeds of up to 21 mph were reported at the time of the fire, according to the National Weather Service.
No damage to structures and no injuries have been reported.
The fire prompted a mutual aid response that included hundreds of personnel with fire departments from across San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Barbara and Los Angeles county fire departments.
More than 100 firefighters remain on scene, and Cal Fire officials advised caution due to equipment in the area.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Cal Fire at 800-468-4408 or Crimes Stoppers SLO at 805-549-7867. Callers can remain anonymous, Orozco said.
CENTRAL COAST
Webinar helps students with college admission changes
An independent education consultant is offering a series of webinars to help area high school students navigate recent changes in the college admissions process as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In “College Admissions in Uncertain Times,” presented by San Luis Obispo County consultant Nagla Orlando, university admissions representatives from across the country answer questions from students and their parents about the changing college admissions landscape.
The free webinars offered via Zoom Webinar started June 9 and will continue at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday until Aug. 18.
Students and parents can log in from anyplace with an Internet connection.
Orlando, founder of KnowledgeWorx 4 College, has a 25 years of experience as a California-credentialed biology, AP biology, anatomy and physiology teacher who helps students across the Central Coast with the college application process.
For more information, visit knowledgeworx4college.com/college-talks-webinar-series.
