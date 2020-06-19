County Lines: Sheriff's custody staff test positive for COVID-19; 9 more awaiting test results

The four civilian staff members work in custody records and do not have direct contact with inmates, Zick said.

The Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with public health officials to conduct contact tracing, Zick said, and will have all remaining staff tested for coronavirus.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Investigators seeking information involving 445-acre Avila fire

Cal Fire officials are seeking information in connection to the Avila fire that burned 445 acres after breaking out Monday along Highway 101 near Pismo Beach.

The fire was 90% contained as of Thursday morning, and officials expected full containment would be reached by 6 p.m.

Officials are asking for relevant information from anyone who was in the area at the time the fire started, which was around 3 p.m. Monday. Arson is not suspected at this time, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.

Crews continued to mitigate hot spots Thursday and remove trees that could act as fuel for the fire.