SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's PIO to be Goleta community relations manager
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kelly Hoover is slated to join the city of Goleta next month as its new community relations manager.
Hoover, who served the sheriff's office for the past six years, will begin her new position on Aug. 26. Prior to coming to the sheriff’s office, Hoover spent 15 years as a broadcast and print journalist in California and Oregon.
“Kelly’s familiarity with Goleta and experience with the public makes her a terrific asset to the city,” said City Manager Michelle Greene in a news release. “She embodies what we are looking for in a community relations manager and I am delighted to have her as the newest addition to the city.”
Hoover said Goleta was a special place and she was looking forward to serving the city.
“I am excited for the opportunity to showcase and celebrate the people who live, work and play in Goleta," she said in a news release. "I look forward to helping the city move forward with the great work it's already doing and help advance its mission and objectives."
HWY 166
Caltrans starts resurfacing toward New Cuyama
Caltrans has begun a project to resurface approximately 35 miles of Highway 166 from west of the Carrizo Canyon Bridge near Chimineas Ranch Road to the Cuyama Canyon Bridge that is expected to cause some short delays for drivers.
Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fridays.
Drivers can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes, the spokesman said.
Construction during overnight hours will take place Sundays from 7 p.m. until 11:55 p.m. Sundays, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:55 p.m. until 6 a.m. Fridays.
Electronic message boards will be activated on the highway to inform motorists of the project.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria was awarded the contract for the $5 million project, which includes improving the asphalt pavement and is expected to be complete in November.