Santa Barbara County
Sheriff's officials searching for missing Orcutt teen
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the disappearance of an Orcutt teen and is seeking information from the public.
Peter Dwyer IV was reported missing by family on Sunday, June 16, three days after he was last seen leaving his residence to attend a summer class at Hancock College.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said family members grew concerned after they had not heard from the 17-year-old Righetti High School graduate "for a few days."
"Also, Peter did not show up for work, which is reportedly uncharacteristic of him," Hoover noted, "and [he] has not been in touch with his employer or family members."
On Saturday, June 15, one of Dwyer's relatives located the vehicle he was driving in a Hancock College parking lot. The keys were reportedly in the vehicle.
Individuals with information regarding Dwyer's whereabouts are being asked to contact the sheriff's Santa Maria Substation at 805-934-6150.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at sbsheriff.org or by calling 805-681-4171.
Santa Maria
Relay for Life returns to Fairpark on Saturday
The Relay for Life, which aims to raise funds to fight cancer, returns to Santa Maria on Saturday at the Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
Relay For Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path.
Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony will be at 10 a.m.
“This is our community’s opportunity to help save lives from cancer and remember our loved ones who have lost their battle to this horrible disease,” Amanda Thomas, event chairperson, said in a news release.
This year’s theme is “Force For A Cure!” and celebrates the theme of “Star Wars."
Visit www.relayforlife.org to learn more about the event, or contact Tony Gonzales at 805-714-4993 or tony.gonzales@cancer.org.
Santa Maria
City seeks input on park, multicultural center design
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is asking for public input on the design of the new, proposed Enos Ranch Park and Multicultural Center at two upcoming events.
On Friday, a “plan and play” event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Inger Basin, located off Miller Street on the corner of Inger Drive and Olive Drive.
Families are welcome to enjoy free recreation activities after sharing design ideas for the Enos Ranch Park and Multicultural Center, which will be located at 1851 S. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.
On Sunday, city staff will be at a table outside Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, 725 E. Betteravia Road, from 1 to 3 p.m.
City residents are encouraged to partake in the preconstruction design process of Santa Maria’s newest park.
Community members also may share their park design and construction ideas at several upcoming outreach events.
Questions regarding the outreach events may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Santa Barbara County
Old Coast Highway closure blocks Solvang backroad indefinitely
Old Coast Highway has been closed, once again shutting down a scenic backroad from Highway 101 to Solvang.
The road surface buckled, so it was closed indefinitely Tuesday between Highway 101 near Nojoqui Summit and Alisal Road by Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
It will remain closed until the repairs are made, but there was no indication on the Public Works website about how long that might take.
Those who want to visit Nojoqui Park will have to use Alisal Road from Solvang.
This marks the second time in two years the county has closed the scenic backroad connecting Solvang to Highway 101 to through traffic.
An almost 4-mile stretch of Alisal Road was closed from the junction with Rancho Alisal Drive south of Solvang to just east of the entrance to Nojoqui Falls Park for about five months in 2017.
County officials closed the roadway after the biggest storm in a decade pounded the area for two days that February, dumping about 8 inches of rain and causing a corrugated culvert under the roadway to completely fail.
Rushing creek water carved a channel 6 to 7 feet deep across the road where the pipe was located.
Repairs weren’t completed until late August.