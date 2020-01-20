County Lines: Sheriff's officials search for suspect following armed robbery in Oceano

No one was hurt in the incident, he added.

The suspect, who is described as an adult Hispanic male with an average build wearing dark blue or black clothing and sunglasses, was last seen getting into a midsize Honda coupe with another man and heading south toward Los Berros Road.

Detectives and patrol deputies are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.

SANTA MARIA

Free income tax preparation offered

Taxpayers can take advantage of free income tax preparation services during the 2019 filing season through the IRS’ United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

IRS-certified volunteers in the VITA program will prepare federal and state tax returns for individuals and families with annual incomes of $56,000 or less.

Assistance is available in Santa Maria by appointment only starting Saturday, Feb. 8, and continuing through April 4.