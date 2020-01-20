County Lines: Sheriff's officials search for suspect following armed robbery in Oceano

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Sheriff's officials search for suspect following armed robbery in Oceano
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm and robbed an Oceano gas station Monday morning, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.
Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred just before 9 a.m. at the Oceano Market/Valero Gas Station in the 1700 block of Front Street, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Witnesses told deputies that a male suspect entered the store, approached the clerk and brandished a handgun while demanding money.
Cipolla said the suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt in the incident, he added.
The suspect, who is described as an adult Hispanic male with an average build wearing dark blue or black clothing and sunglasses, was last seen getting into a midsize Honda coupe with another man and heading south toward Los Berros Road.
Detectives and patrol deputies are actively investigating the case.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.
SANTA MARIA
Free income tax preparation offered
Taxpayers can take advantage of free income tax preparation services during the 2019 filing season through the IRS’ United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
IRS-certified volunteers in the VITA program will prepare federal and state tax returns for individuals and families with annual incomes of $56,000 or less.
Assistance is available in Santa Maria by appointment only starting Saturday, Feb. 8, and continuing through April 4.
Individuals can call 805-922-0329, ext. 103, or make an appointment online at www.MyFreeTaxes.org, where United Way and the IRS also offer a free online income tax preparation service.
Using the website, individuals can prepare their own taxes 24/7 securely from any computer or device with internet access.
VITA is sponsored by the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County in collaboration with Hancock College, Cal Poly Orfelea College of Business, Oceano Lucia Mar Adult Education, Elwin Mussell Senior Center, KSBY6, Telemundo KTAS33 and United Way of San Luis Obispo.
SANTA MARIA
Public Library to hold seed planting program
The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting the public to attend the monthly meeting of the Garden Club for a seed planting program on Jan. 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The program, held inside the library's Shepard Hall, is free and open to all ages.
Library staff will be on hand to guide patrons through the planting process. All seeds and materials are provided.
The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.