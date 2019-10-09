ORCUTT
Sheriff's Office investigating group fight at Righetti
A large fight involving multiple students that broke out Monday at Righetti High School is being investigated by officials from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and school district, a sheriff's spokesman said.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:10 p.m. about a large fight on Righetti’s campus that had ended by the time officers arrived, sheriff's spokesman Lt. Erik Raney said.
A short video posted to social media showed about a dozen students punching and kicking each other in an outdoor portion of campus while several dozen more watched and video-recorded the fight.
“We are investigating and gathering details about the disturbance (fight) that happened at RHS yesterday,” Kenny Klein, spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said in an emailed statement.
“The students involved have been disciplined by school administration. We do not notify parents of every fight on campus. There was no lockdown.”
Parents were notified of the fight on Tuesday, he said, adding that "some things get more attention on social media than others."
Raney said the Sheriff’s Office is working closely to identify those involved in the fight.
“We will investigate and file reports/criminal complaints as we identify those involved who may have committed criminal offenses during the fight,” Raney said.
ORCUTT
Truck driver identified in fatal Hwy 1 crash
The California Highway Patrol identified the driver of a truck hauling celery who was killed in a three-car pile-up along Highway 1 in front of Rancho Maria Golf Club on Oct. 4.
Rene Menjivar, 52, of Guadalupe was killed as he swerved to avoid a gray Toyota sedan that pulled in front of him as he headed northbound on Highway 1, CHP Officer David Medina said.
Menjivar wasn't wearing his seat belt, according to CHP Officer Alex Ruiz.
The driver of the Toyota, which sustained minimal damage, is identified as 66-year-old Alan Bruce Durham of Arroyo Grande, who was uninjured.
Another car, a 2008 white Volkswagen, was headed southbound but unable to avoid the crash and overturned in a nearby ditch, according to Medina.
The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as 20-year-old Eric Pineda De Jesus, and his passenger was identified as 19-year-old Ricardo Zurita. Both are from Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA
Police Explorer team takes award at statewide competition
The Santa Maria Police Explorer team earned a fourth-place award at the fifth annual Riverside Police Explorer Competition held at Hillcrest High School in Riverside from Oct. 4 to 6.
The team — which included Yerlin Heredia, Narellah Carrasco, Raul Chavez and Randy Gonzalez — placed fourth in the Crime Scene Investigation category out of 25 teams from various law enforcement agencies across Northern and Southern California.
In addition, the Santa Maria Police Explorer team participated in several other law enforcement scenarios and physical fitness events.
The Santa Maria Police Explorer program is open to youths and students ages 14 to 21 who are interested in learning about a career in law enforcement.