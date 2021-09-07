SANTA MARIA
Sheriff’s dive team recovers body from Waller Park pond
Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was recovered Sunday from a pond at Waller Park in Santa Maria, according to the County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the sheriff’s dive team recovered the body from the pond, and the Sheriff’s Office said the death does not appear to be suspicious.
No further information was available as of Tuesday afternoon, including whether the man carried any ID, his approximate age, any description or when and how the body was discovered.
The 154-acre Waller Park, located on Orcutt Road south of the city limits, has a couple of ponds with fish, ducks and geese and is managed by the County Parks Department.
ORCUTT
Structure fire knocked down on Titan Street
A structure fire that broke out around 9 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Titan Street in Orcutt was knocked down quickly by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a fire spokesman said.
All occupants were able to safely get out of the house, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The fire apparently broke out in a clothes dryer and spread into a storage area, but the flames were contained to the garage, he said.
County Fire crews were still on the scene mopping up about an hour later, Bertucelli said.
SANTA MARIA
Library to increase service with monthly Bookmobile pop-up stops
Residents can expect to see the Santa Maria Public Library's Bookmobile in more locations with the launch of monthly pop-up visits planned for the mobile library.
In addition to regularly scheduled stops throughout the city Tuesday to Friday, the Bookmobile will bring its arsenal of services to one additional site per month, starting with Oakley Park from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Residents can browse and check out materials, place holds and apply for a library card at the Bookmobile. Programs like makerspace activities, story times and crafts also may be available.
Oakley Park is located at 1300 N. Western Ave. in Santa Maria.
Residents are encouraged to follow the library's social media pages for information about future pop-up locations at facebook.com/SantaMariaPublicLibrary.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567. For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
The Bookmobile's current stop schedule is as follows:
Tuesday — 1 to 3 p.m., Central Plaza Apartments (200 N. McClelland St.)
3 to 5:30 p.m., Armstrong Park (1000 E. Chapel St.)
Wednesday — 1 to 3 p.m. Grogan Park (1155 W. Rancho Verde)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club (901 N. Railroad Ave.)
Thursday — 1 to 3 p.m., Evans Park (200 W. Williams St.)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Preisker Park (330 Hidden Pines Way)
Friday — 1 to 3 p.m., The Residences at Depot Street (205 N. Depot St.)
3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Rotary Centennial Park (2625 S. College Drive)