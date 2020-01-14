County Lines: Sheriff's detective receives Red Cross award for saving the life of Orcutt toddler

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's detective receives Red Cross award for saving the life of Orcutt toddler
A Santa Barbara County detective was awarded Tuesday for his efforts in saving the life of a 1-year-old child in Orcutt last June, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said.
Detective Christopher MacAuley received the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award during a ceremony at Sheriff's Office headquarters attended by family, friends and co-workers.
American Red Cross Central California Region CEO Tony Briggs and board chair Robert Rauchhaus, along with Sheriff Bill Brown, presented MacAuley with the award for his June 21, 2019, actions on that saved the child's life, spokesman Erik Raney said.
MacAuley, a 10-year Sheriff's Office veteran who is stationed at the Santa Maria Substation, was patrolling the 3300 block of Orcutt Road when he was flagged down by a distraught father carrying his limp 1-year-old child, Raney said.
After determining the child was unconscious and not breathing, Raney said, MacAuley relied on his first responder training and quickly administered back blows, chest compressions and an airway finger sweep on the child.
After the finger sweep, MacAuley dislodged a small piece of plastic the child had ingested, Raney said.
Raney added that MacAuley's timely actions allowed the child to breathe and quickly recover, and were instrumental in saving the child's life.
MacAuley said he'd never seen a look as horrifying as the face of the father when he handed his child to him.
"I am just glad that I was there and able to get the child breathing again," MacAuley said. "I am [as] relieved as the father."
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Crews knock down chimney fire near Buellton
Santa Barbara County Fire crews knocked down a chimney fire Tuesday morning at a ranch house in the area of Santa Rosa Road and Highway 154 near Buellton.
Four engines and an ambulance from American Medical Rescue were sent to investigate after receiving reports of smoke just before noon.
Upon arrival, crews discovered a small chimney fire at a home in the 7200 block of Santa Rosa Road.
Crews knocked down the fire quickly and continue investigating the cause.
LOMPOC
Tickets on sale for 2020 Father Daughter Dance
Tickets are now available for the Lompoc Recreation Division's 2020 Father Daughter Dance.
This year’s event will take place over three nights — Friday, Feb. 7; Saturday, Feb. 8; and Sunday, Feb. 9. The dances will be held each night from 6 to 8:30, but doors will open at 5 p.m. for photos.
Tickets are $30 per couple each night, with each additional child in the same family costing $10 more. Participants must be accompanied by an adult.
The program often sells out, so preregistration is required.
The popular dance is for young ladies, ages 3 to 18, and the man in their life — whether that’s their dad, uncle, grandpa or other special person. The occasion allows those male guardians a chance to spend quality time with their little lady dancing and participating in games and activities.
Food and refreshments will be provided and are included in the ticket price. Other novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages by photographer Maria Vega will be available for purchase.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Tickets can also be purchased online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.