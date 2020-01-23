County Lines: Sheriff releases footage of suspect, getaway car connected to gas station robbery

He was reportedly seen getting into a 2009-2013 Mitsubishi Gallant with another man and heading south toward Los Berros Road after the incident, Cipolla said.

Detectives actively investigating the case are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4550.

SANTA MARIA

Climate change topic of free presentation today at library

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Climate change and its impact on local weather is topic of a free presentation today hosted by the Santa Maria Public Library and the Santa Maria Branch of American Association of University Women.

This program will be presented from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall, where limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, a city spokesman said, adding that patrons are advised to arrive early to secure seats.

Guest speaker John Lindsey, a local meteorologist and media relations representative for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, will discuss climate change, unpredictable disasters and what can be done to prepare for weather events.