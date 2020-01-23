County Lines: Sheriff releases footage of suspect, getaway car connected to gas station robbery

SAN LUIS OBISPO
Sheriff releases footage of suspect, getaway car connected to gas station robbery
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department on Thursday released surveillance camera footage that allegedly shows the suspect and getaway car wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an Oceano gas station earlier in the week.
Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred just before 9 a.m. at the Oceano Market/Valero Gas Station in the 1700 block of Front Street, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Witnesses told deputies that a male suspect entered the store, approached the clerk and brandished a handgun while demanding money.
No one was hurt, but the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, Cipolla said.
The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic male with an average build wearing dark blue or black clothing and sunglasses.
He was reportedly seen getting into a 2009-2013 Mitsubishi Gallant with another man and heading south toward Los Berros Road after the incident, Cipolla said.
Detectives actively investigating the case are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4550.
SANTA MARIA
Climate change topic of free presentation today at library
Climate change and its impact on local weather is topic of a free presentation today hosted by the Santa Maria Public Library and the Santa Maria Branch of American Association of University Women.
This program will be presented from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Shepard Hall, where limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, a city spokesman said, adding that patrons are advised to arrive early to secure seats.
Guest speaker John Lindsey, a local meteorologist and media relations representative for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, will discuss climate change, unpredictable disasters and what can be done to prepare for weather events.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. For more information, call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
SANTA MARIA
City invites kids to take the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting boys and girls age 13 and younger to participate in the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge on Feb. 9.
The challenge is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive.
Participants will demonstrate their shooting, dribbling and rebounding skills. There will be free on-site registration the day of the event.
Boys and girls compete separately in two age groups: 11U and 13U. Winners of each age group will advance to the Regional Competition for a chance to advance to the National Finals in New York City.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951, ext. 2260.