Santa Maria
5 sex offenders arrested in enforcement operation
Santa Maria Police Department detectives arrested five sex offenders for parole violations Wednesday during a citywide enforcement operation.
During the operation, detectives contacted, interviewed and searched 11 sex offenders living within the city, a department spokesman said.
The detectives were assisted by state parole officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
One of the sex offenders was found to have child pornography in his possession, the spokesman said. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing child pornography as well as violation of parole.
Lompoc
Murder charge filed against father accused of killing infant daughter
Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against the Lompoc man arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Jose Ramirez did not enter a plea Wednesday morning during his first appearance before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc, continuing his arraignment at the request of his public defenders.
Prosecutors also claim Ramirez was previously convicted of a serious or violent felony.
He will return to court Tuesday, June 11.
Lompoc Police arrested the 27-year-old Thursday, May 23, on suspicion of homicide and causing willful harm to a child resulting in death, said Sgt. Scott Morgan.
Through the course of an investigation and interview with Ramirez, detectives were able to determine the infant died May 19. No details regarding the alleged crime were reported by the department.
In 2016, Ramirez pleaded no contest to several felony charges, including attempted rape by force or fear, false imprisonment, assault to commit rape and intimidating or dissuading a witness.
He was sentenced to one year in County Jail and five years of formal probation and required to register as a sex offender in the state of California.
Ramirez is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $4 million bail.
Lompoc
Three youths arrested in suspected gang shooting
A report of shots fired around midnight Wednesday led to the arrest of three youths identified as gang members on suspicion of attempting to shoot a rival gang member, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
After police dispatch received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of North Q Street and West Apple Avenue, officers quickly detained three males leaving the area who matched the descriptions of the suspects provided by several witnesses.
Juan Duarte, 18, and two juveniles were identified as being involved in the shooting, and all three are documented gang members or associates, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.
Officers and detectives determined a rival gang member was the intended target when a residence was struck by several bullets, which went through an interior wall and nearly struck an elderly woman who was asleep inside of the home.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.