County Lines: Semitruck carrying live chickens involved in collision on Hwy 166; Parks and Recreation Department plans 'teen pop up'

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting teenagers to a winter break "teen pop up" at Minami Community Center that runs from Monday to Jan 10.

Organized as part of the Mayor's Task Force on Youth and Safety, the event runs each day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., excluding New Year's Day.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Activities will include: arts and crafts, kickball, basketball, soccer, bubble soccer, dodgeball, Nerf blaster battles and open gym.

The event aims to create safe and fun spaces for teens by providing free recreational activities.

Those with questions about the event are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

LOMPOC

AAUW chapter inviting community to attend Speech Trek contest

The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is inviting members of the community to attend its annual Speech Trek competition.

The 2020 contest will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza. It is free to attend.