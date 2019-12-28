County Lines: Semitruck carrying live chickens involved in collision on Hwy 166; Parks and Recreation Department plans 'teen pop up'

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Semitruck carrying live chickens involved in collision on Hwy 166
Two semitrucks, one carrying live chickens, collided on Highway 166 on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 166 and Old Sierra Madre Road, 27 miles east of Santa Maria, said CHP Officer Craig Carrier.
One semitruck carrying about 500 chickens overturned on the highway, Carrier said.
No injuries were reported, he said, adding it wasn't clear if any chickens perished in the incident.
The owner of the truck arrived on scene after the crash to retrieve the chickens, Carrier said.
SANTA MARIA
Parks and Recreation Department plans 'teen pop up' during winter break
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting teenagers to a winter break "teen pop up" at Minami Community Center that runs from Monday to Jan 10.
Organized as part of the Mayor's Task Force on Youth and Safety, the event runs each day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., excluding New Year's Day.
Activities will include: arts and crafts, kickball, basketball, soccer, bubble soccer, dodgeball, Nerf blaster battles and open gym.
The event aims to create safe and fun spaces for teens by providing free recreational activities.
Those with questions about the event are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
AAUW chapter inviting community to attend Speech Trek contest
The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is inviting members of the community to attend its annual Speech Trek competition.
The 2020 contest will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza. It is free to attend.
The topic for this year's contest is: “Are men and women truly equal today, or are the suffragettes of 1920 still suffering in 2020?”
The participants who will give speeches on the topic are students of all genders from local high schools. Speeches will be judged by a diverse panel of community professionals and the top three students will be awarded $250, $150 and $100, respectively.
The local program is sponsored by CoastHills Credit Union, The Bookstore and Foursquare Church.
In addition to public speaking, the competition offers students the opportunity to develop and strengthen their research and critical thinking skills, according to the AAUW. Speech Trek aims to promote public speaking as an invaluable life and leadership skill.
Videos of previous winners and project details are available at www.aauw-ca.org/category/aauw-ca-projects/speech-trek/.
For information on how to join the AAUW's Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch, email lompocvandenberg-ca@aauw.net or visit https://lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net/membership.