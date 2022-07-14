SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sedan driver sustains major injuries after collision with pickup truck on Hwy 154
A 60-year-old man sustained major injuries Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 154 near Foxen Canyon Road, resulting in a temporary highway closure.
A pickup truck and sedan collided at approximately 8:40 a.m. near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The sedan caught fire after the crash but was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
The sedan driver who received life-threatening injuries was airlifted to a nearby hospital while the pickup truck driver sustained minor injuries, according to County Fire.
One lane has reopened as first responders continue to clear the wreckage. California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
LOMPOC
LVMC hosting free lecture for veterans on July 20
A cost-free lecture for area military veterans seeking resources will be held Wednesday, July 20, at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
The two-hour discussion — led by longtime veteran outreach services employee George Moran — will include topical information on counseling, returning service member resources, referrals for addiction and substance abuse, homeless veteran outreach, as well as opportunities to attend workshops and classes.
Moran is a Marine Corps veteran with more than a decade working with veterans.
The presentation is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. at the hospital's Ocean’s Seven Café, and is part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s ongoing community education lecture series.
Upon entrance to the event, all visitors will be screened and required to mask while inside the hospital in compliance with Public Health safety guidelines.
SANTA MARIA
Bookmobile to host Dinosaur Tea Party at Rotary Centennial Park
The Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile will be hosting a Dinosaur Tea Party during a special story time at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Bookmobile librarian will be reading dinosaur-themed stories, sharing refreshments and completing dinosaur-inspired crafts at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive.
For more information, visit the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Humane Society announces walk-in cat adoption hours
The Santa Barbara Humane Society has launched new walk-in cat adoption service hours at both the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses.
The nonprofit will now offer walk-in cat and kitten adoptions every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at both shelters. Outside of those hours, cat and kitten, as well as dog and puppy, adoptions are by appointment only.
"We are so excited to welcome the public to the shelter to adopt cats and kittens," said Dori Villalon, chief operating officer. "All available animals are already spayed or neutered and vaccinated, so they are ready to go home with loving families who will help them flourish."
To view available animals, visit sbhumane.org/adopt.