SANTA MARIA
Second fire breaks out at Greka oil facility
Fire broke out again Tuesday at a Greka oil facility near Santa Maria after crews extinguished a blaze at the same location Monday.
The second fire was reported shortly before noon Tuesday in the 1600 block of Sinton Road, approximately 3 miles west of Santa Maria, according to dispatchers who designated the fire as the Sinton incident.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews isolated the fire to a single tank that contained asphalt residue.
Personnel reportedly evacuated the building and no injuries were reported, according to dispatchers, who alerted crews to possible exposure to hydrogen sulfide.
Additionally, dispatchers advised fire personnel to notify a Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control representative of the incident.
Two investigators responded to the fire along with a battalion commander and medic.
A fire also broke out at the facility shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, when crews extinguished a boiler fire.
During that incident, crews were able to close the valves that fed fuel to the boiler, isolating the fire, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. No injuries were reported.
SANTA MARIA
Regal Edwards on Bradley Road resumes operations
The Regal Edwards Santa Maria theater on Bradley Road kicked off its reopening weekend Friday and is showing various new titles after more than a year of closure.
The 1521 S. Bradley Road location joins the Regal RPX theater at the Santa Maria Town Center, which opened May 7.
"Judas and the Black Messiah" headlined Friday's reopening, with "Tom & Jerry," "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Nobody" also currently playing.
Films including "A Quiet Place Part II," "Cruella" and "F9" will be released in the coming weeks.
Indoor movie theaters first closed during the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020, with Regal Cinemas further extending closures of their theaters nationwide in October as a result of the pandemic.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Solvang Fourth of July fireworks show canceled for second year
Solvang's Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been canceled for the second consecutive year, however the parade could march on.
The decision to cancel the fireworks show was financial, according to Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley President Randy Jones, whose club has sponsored the all-day event at Old Mission Santa Inés since 1995.
"We were concerned with forfeiting all the upfront costs if the state or county shut it down," he said, referring to the profits raised each year through the annual event that help fund charitable causes supported by the club.
Jones added that the Rotary Club already is "planning the biggest and best for 2022."
The Independence Day parade, sponsored by the Solvang Rotary Club, still could roll through downtown Solvang as club members continue to discuss the possibility.
The status of the parade will be confirmed next week, according to Solvang Rotary Club member and longtime Fourth of July parade announcer Allan Jones.