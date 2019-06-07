Santa Barbara County
Second case of measles reported in county
Santa Barbara County's second case of measles was confirmed Thursday by Public Health officials who only identified the patient as an unvaccinated adult who recently returned from international travels.
The new report comes less than a week after health officials confirmed the county's first case of measles in three years.
Jackie Ruiz, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, said the individual has been in isolation since June 5 after contracting the disease outside Santa Barbara County.
Public Health officials declined to give additional information about the individual, citing medical privacy laws.
As of June 5, 1,001 cases of measles — the largest number since 1994 — have been reported across the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In California, the Department of Public Health reported 51 cases of measles statewide.
Individuals who have been exposed may expect symptoms of a high fever, cough and runny nose — similar to a bad cold or slight flu — to develop one to two weeks after exposure.
A rash — red, flat spots on the face that travel down the neck, torso, arms and legs — develops a few days after the onset of symptoms, and fevers can spike to more than 104 degrees.
Individuals who suspect they may have contracted the disease are encouraged to call ahead to any medical facility, including hospitals and clinics, before arriving so the facility can take measures to protect patients and visitors from exposure.
Additional information on measles, including how to check your immunization status and protect yourself from infection, can be found at the Public Health Department's website at https://countyofsb.org/phd/measles2019.
Lompoc
Third set of multiple fires breaks out in riverbed
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is investigating another set of multiple fires that broke out Wednesday night in the Santa Ynez River bed and were extinguished by crews from three fire departments.
Multiple Lompoc City Fire Department units responding to reports of several vegetation fires in the riverbed about 8:15 p.m. found five fires burning within a half-mile stretch on the north side just below La Purisima Highlands, a Lompoc department spokesman said.
The fires were controlled after three hours with the assistance of units from County Fire and Vandenberg Fire Department.
Wednesday night’s spot fires marked the third set of fires in the riverbed area in the last two months, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information about the fires can contact the Lompoc City Fire Department at 805-875-8051 or County Fire at 805-681-5500.
Santa Maria
Med Plus Central Coast relocates urgent care center
Med Plus Central Coast is moving its Santa Maria urgent care care facility to a new location on the west side of the city.
Med Plus Central Coast, which is part of the Dignity Health network, will move from an office suite at 340 E. Betteravia Road to a building at 2271 S. Depot St.
The clinic is scheduled to hold the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new facility June 18.