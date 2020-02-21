County Lines: School bus collides with minivan; one driver injured

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
School bus collides with minivan; one driver injured
A teenage driver sustained minor injuries Friday morning when her minivan collided with a school bus on its way to pick up students at the intersection of Brown and Betteravia roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection approximately four miles west of Santa Maria, CHP Officer Ben Smith said.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus was not transporting students at the time of the collision, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein, who added the driver was en route to pick up Righetti High School students in Guadalupe.
The 17-year-old female driver of the minivan was traveling west on Brown Road when she came to a stop at Betteravia Road before pulling out and broadsiding the bus that was heading north, according to Smith.
The driver of the minivan likely didn't see the bus as she pulled out of the intersection, Smith said.
The CHP officer added the bus was not speeding.
The front end of both vehicles collided, with the minivan sustaining damage to the driver's side and the bus receiving damage to the passenger's side.
The force of the collision pushed the van into a field, requiring a tow to remove it, Smith said, while the bus remained operable.
The bus driver was not injured, although the female driver reported minor pain and sought medical attention on her own, Smith said.
CHP units and a Santa Barbara County Fire Department engine responded to the collision.
SANTA MARIA
Suspect sought in Feb. 11 stabbing on South Depot Street
Santa Maria Police detectives are searching for a suspect who reportedly stabbed an adult male multiple times in the 1700 block of South Depot Street on Feb. 11.
Police were notified after the victim, who as not named, sought treatment for stab wounds at a local hospital, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon, who added the victim has since been released.
Jesus Valencia Haro, 22, was identified as the suspect and is described as a Hispanic male who is 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
An altercation between Haro and the victim, who are believed to have known each other, reportedly broke out on Feb. 11, according to Magallon.
Detective David Kulp said officers spoke with the victim in the hospital to learn more about the incident.
Officials do not know whether Haro sustained any injuries.
Magallon said Haro was quickly identified as the suspect but that his whereabouts remain unknown, and police are seeking public assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information about Haro is asked to contact Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781.
LOMPOC
AARP volunteers offering free tax preparation
A group of AARP volunteers are providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-April.
The IRS-certified tax preparation services, provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, will be available by appointment at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April 11.
Appointments can be made by calling 805-430-9448. Callers are asked to leave a message with their name and phone number.
The services are open to all taxpayers.
Recipients of the services are asked to bring their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, government-issued photo ID, 2018 tax return, and all 2019 income statements to their appointment. Additionally, anyone who would like to receive their refund via direct deposit is asked to bring savings and checking account information.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.