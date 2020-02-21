County Lines: School bus collides with minivan; one driver injured

The front end of both vehicles collided, with the minivan sustaining damage to the driver's side and the bus receiving damage to the passenger's side.

The force of the collision pushed the van into a field, requiring a tow to remove it, Smith said, while the bus remained operable.

The bus driver was not injured, although the female driver reported minor pain and sought medical attention on her own, Smith said.

CHP units and a Santa Barbara County Fire Department engine responded to the collision.

SANTA MARIA

Suspect sought in Feb. 11 stabbing on South Depot Street

Santa Maria Police detectives are searching for a suspect who reportedly stabbed an adult male multiple times in the 1700 block of South Depot Street on Feb. 11.

Police were notified after the victim, who as not named, sought treatment for stab wounds at a local hospital, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon, who added the victim has since been released.

Jesus Valencia Haro, 22, was identified as the suspect and is described as a Hispanic male who is 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.