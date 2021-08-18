SANTA MARIA
School bus carrying 14 students involved in minor collision Wednesday morning
A Santa Maria school bus transporting 14 high school students collided with a parked car on South Oakley and West Morrison avenues Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus sideswiped the vehicle while making a sharp right turn from Oakley Avenue to Morrison Avenue at 8:20 a.m., said CHP Officer Scott Cox.
No injuries were reported, and the bus circled back to the scene of the collision to connect with CHP Officer Craig Carrier.
"The bus came back around for the report, and then I believe they were able to continue on their route," Cox said.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
County recommends businesses require masks but does not mandate
San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are strongly recommending that individual businesses require all patrons and staff to wear masks indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19 but will not be issuing a county-level mask mandate at this time.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said she has opted for a recommendation rather than a mask mandate — despite local hospitals reportedly imploring the department to put a mandate in place — in hopes that businesses will respond to their "civic duty."
"If that does not change the nature of the curve that's in front of us, we would be open to considering other actions," Borenstein said. "I do not relish the public health authority that I have, and I will only use it cautiously and judiciously, so this is a first step."
County residents still must follow state masking regulations that require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks in all public indoor settings.
County data indicates that active COVID-19 cases have increased 12-fold in the last month, from 100 active cases on July 16 to 1,250 active cases on Aug. 17. Eight deaths have been reported since the beginning of the month.
The county's current case rate of 33.9 cases per 100,000 people is also the highest it has been since the winter surge in January, according to Borenstein.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is currently offering financial incentives to residents who receive the vaccine in the form of one $25 gift card per dose.
Residents can find available vaccine locations and appointments online at myturn.ca.gov. Vaccines are available at three public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Hours for the clinics and more information are available at RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.
SANTA MARIA
Youth center's new market offers paid job experiences to high schoolers
Santa Maria high schoolers looking to gain experience in the food service industry are invited to participate in a paid job exploration program through the city's Recreation and Parks Department and Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.
The program offers 12 weeks of paid hands-on training in cashiering, cooking and market retail in the new McClelland Street Market located within the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
Participants will also receive a food handler's certificate in connection with the program at the market, which serves beverages, prepackaged snacks and hot food items, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The program takes place weekdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 23. Applications are now open and are accepted on a rolling basis, van de Kamp said.
For more information about the application process, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center and the McClelland Street Market are located at 600 S. McClelland St.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks Department to hold stargazing party at Los Flores Ranch Park
Santa Maria residents with a passion for astronomy are invited to join the Recreation and Parks Department for a stargazing party at Los Flores Ranch Park on Aug. 28.
The free event will take place over two sessions, one from 8 to 9 p.m. and another from 9 to 10 p.m. Online registration is required beforehand via cityofsantamaria.org/register.
The dark skies at Los Flores Ranch Park provide the ideal venue for stargazing, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. Residents are invited to bring their own telescopes and chairs, or use telescopes made available by the Central Coast Astronomy Society, Astronomy Club of Lompoc and Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit.
Attendees also can experience the city's new mobile observatory in the Ranch to River Nature Experience Trailer, provided by the State California Department of Parks and Recreation.
Residents are asked to wear a mask and use red lights only at the event. Flashlights or dogs will not be permitted.
Los Flores Ranch Park is located at 6271 Dominion Road. To learn about upcoming events taking place at the park, visit facebook.com/losfloresranch.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.