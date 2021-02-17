SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
SBCAG to consider county’s eight-year housing needs
Santa Barbara County will have to provide 15% fewer housing units over the next eight years than previously estimated in a draft Regional Housing Needs Allocation assessment last November, according to a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.
At its meeting Thursday, SBCAG will consider either accepting the numbers recently provided in the final assessment or filing an objection with the state, said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, government affairs and public information manager for SBCAG.
The draft assessment last year indicated the county would have to provide 29,313 additional housing units between 2023 and 2031, but the final assessment provided to SBCAG by the California Department of Housing and Community Development puts the number at 24,856 housing units.
Klemann attributed the 15% reduction to SBCAG continuing to consult with HCD, focusing attention on further analysis of the accuracy of data sources and comparable regions relative to overcrowding and the cost burden.
Updated American Community Survey data became available during that process and was subsequently integrated into the formula for calculating the final number of units.
SBCAG will meet at 10 a.m. with remote public participation only, and methods for participating are listed on the agenda at www.sbcag.org/meetings.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
New members sought for Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel
Applications are being accepted to join the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel that provides community input about decommissioning issues to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Three new members are needed for the local nonregulatory stakeholder group of 11 people, and March 13 is the deadline to apply.
The panel was created to foster open dialogue between the community and PG&E on matters related to decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant and future uses of the facilities and property located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.
Panel members, who meet quarterly, also have a chance to learn about the technical aspects of the decommissioning process.
PG&E representatives and existing panel members will select three replacements who broadly reflect the diverse stakeholder viewpoints in the communities surrounding the nuclear power plant.
New panel members will be announced March 29.
For more information on how to apply, visit https://diablocanyonpanel.org/ or www.pge.com/engagementpanel.
LOMPOC
Restaurant Week eateries, wineries announced
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce has revealed nine eateries and wineries participating in the city's sixth annual Restaurant Week, running Monday, Feb. 22, through Sunday, Feb. 28.
Businesses include Valle Eatery and Bar, Floriano’s Mexican Food, Fiddlehead Cellars, Tom’s Hamburgers, Alfie’s Fish & Chips, Camins to Dreams, Mi Amore Pizza & Pasta, Old Town Kitchen & Bar, and newcomer restaurant "Eye on I."
During the seven-day ode to culinary creativity, Lompoc-based eateries and area wineries either will offer assorted libation specials, a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a wine pairing for $20.21, plus tax and tip.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, menu items are only available for takeout or curbside delivery.
To view this year's dining participants and menus, visit lompoc.com/restaurant-week.html