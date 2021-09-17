SLO, SB COUNTIES
Counties report additional COVID-19 deaths
Six more San Luis Obispo County residents died from COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of deaths from the illness to 307, Public Health officials reported Friday.
The most recent group of residents to die from the illness ranged in age from their 30s to their 80s, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
Active cases in the county appeared to reach a peak at 1,873 in late August, and have since dropped steadily down to 848, according to county public health data.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, all of which involved residents over the age of 70. Two resided in Santa Maria and one was a resident of Orcutt.
One of the three residents died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a congregate care site, according to county public health data.
As of Friday, 494 Santa Barbara County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.
After rising rapidly in August, the number of residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has since slowed and decreased by 25% over the past week. Forty-six residents are currently hospitalized, including 13 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
As of Friday, 62.4% of eligible residents — those age 12 and older — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. In Santa Barbara County, 67% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to all residents 12 and up, regardless of documentation or health insurance status. Risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death continues to be much lower among vaccinated residents compared to those who have not been vaccinated.
To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment for a vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Grant applications being accepted by Altrusa Foundation through Oct. 1
Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria, Inc. fall 2021 grant applications will be accepted through Oct. 1.
Literacy, child care, programs for people with disabilities, seniors and others causes have benefited from over $700,000 from the foundation since its inception in 1992. For grant applications, contact Diane, 805-352-0026 or stevens280@comcast.net
Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria, Inc. awarded spring 2021 grants to: Future Leaders of America Mural; LoyalTeach Tutor Program; Santa Barbara County Education Office Teacher Grants and Santa Maria Public Library Foundation Summer Reading Program.
SANTA MARIA
Police Department to hold community meeting Monday
Local residents are invited to a community meeting to share their input on the future of the Santa Maria Police Department at Minami Community Center on Monday.
The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will be hosted by Santa Maria Police Chief Marc Schneider, with guidance from Conor Consulting.
Attendees will be invited to give feedback on components of the Santa Maria Police Department's Strategic Plan, which will guide the department's efforts and activities from 2022-24, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Paul Conor of Conor Consulting will make a presentation to the public regarding the strategic plan, with Police Department leaders also present to give information.
Spanish interpretation will be available at the meeting.
Minami Community Center is located at 600 W. Enos Drive.