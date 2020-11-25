County Lines: SB County confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases; SLO County reports 71

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
SB County confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases; SLO County reports 71
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 40 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a total of 392 COVID-19 cases remaining active in the county.
A total of 11,205 cases now have been confirmed since March, with 10,678 considered fully recovered.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county continue to slowly rise again after reaching an all-time low in recent weeks. A total of 23 individuals are currently hospitalized, including four individuals who are in the ICU, according to Public Health data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 96 out of 4,521 total cases remain active. Seventy-three individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 26 out of 481 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 58 out of 1,099 total cases remain active. Nine individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 10 out of 223 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, four out of 501 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, daily COVID-19 case data for Santa Barbara County will not be updated again until Monday, Nov. 30, according to public health officials.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department confirmed an additional 71 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The total number of cases in the county is now 5,956, with 840 cases still considered active and contagious, according to Public Health data.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks Department plans drive-in holiday concerts for local seniors
To help residents safely celebrate the spirit of the holiday season, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will hold two drive-in holiday concerts for local seniors during the month of December.
Both free concerts will take place at Elwin Mussell Senior Center, and are reserved for residents 50 years of age and older, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
On Dec. 3, the department will host a “Car-o-Ling” concert featuring the Monotone Trio from noon to 1 p.m., with familiar holiday tunes and chances to sing along, van de Kamp said.
Another concert will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 17, with holiday music from the Simply Saxes Quartet and a holiday singalong for the finale.
This concert is organized in partnership with the Santa Maria Senior Citizens Club through a grant from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, van de Kamp said.
To register for the drive-in concerts and for more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is located at 510 E. Park Ave.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Edward Jones branch offices accepting canned food, coat, toy donations
The Santa Ynez Valley Edward Jones branch offices are accepting coats, food and toy donations on behalf of area nonprofits now through Dec. 14.
Four branch offices are serving as drop-off locations, accepting canned foods on behalf of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and toys in partnership with Toys for Tots, as well as coat donations in combination with People Helping People's ongoing coat drive.
Members of the community are invited to help those less fortunate by donating coats, food and toys during regular business hours. Monetary donations cannot be accepted.
Branch addresses are: 1090 Edison St., Suite 101, Santa Ynez; 595 Alamo Pintado Road, Suite B, Solvang; 650 Alamo Pintado Road, Suite 202, Solvang; and 2933 San Marcos Ave., Suite 108, Los Olivos.
