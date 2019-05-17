Santa Ynez
Grass fire held to 2 acres, homes unscathed
A grass fire burned about 2 acres in Santa Ynez before it was extinguished Saturday, and although three homes were threatened, none was damaged by the flames, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The wildfire was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Edison Street, and the first of four engines arrived to find fire burning in light grass with a moderate rate of spread, Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said.
With the Sheriff’s Office providing traffic control, firefighters attacked the flames with a progressive hose lay and the department’s helicopter and extinguished the fire before it could reach the homes.
Crews remained on scene about an hour to mop up. The cause is under investigation.
Santa Maria
Valley Reads book club to discuss 'Tea Girl'
The Valley Reads book club will discuss Lisa See's "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 28 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The book follows the story of a Chinese girl, Li-yan, who comes from a traditional family that lives in a little village whose economy relies on the tea trade.
Li-yan’s life is turned upside down when she becomes pregnant and is exiled.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk at the library located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Maria
City's census workshops to assure accurate count
The city of Santa Maria will hold two public workshops in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library to promote the 2020 census.
The public workshops, slated from noon to 1 p.m. May 29 and June 5, are meant to ensure the 2020 census includes a complete count of every city resident. Spanish translation will be provided.
Much of the difficulty in achieving an accurate census count lies with the people who are hard to count, which includes those who are unaware of the census or refuse to be counted, an event spokesman said.
The public workshops are intended to help address the issue of hard-to-count residents.
During the workshops, city officials will answer questions, remove the mystery about the census and ask those present to go back to their communities and spread the important message of being counted, the spokesman said.
The count directly helps determine how much state and federal funding comes to the city, the county, schools and nonprofit organizations, a city spokesman said.
If Santa Maria is undercounted, then the community will not receive its fair share of funding for public services such as job training, emergency services, roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and redistricting of elective districts, the spokesman said.
Those interested in becoming involved should contact city spokesman Mark van de Kamp at mvandekamp@cityofsantamaria.org or 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
Santa Barbara County
Sheriff’s Office warns of Social Security phone scam
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports countywide about several familiar phone scams, and the most active right now is the Social Security scam.
A sheriff’s spokeswoman said residents have lost thousands of dollars to the con artists, including one individual who lost $11,000 to the scam this week.
The scam usually begins as a recorded phone call that states the victim’s Social Security number has been suspended and the individual will lose all of his or her benefits, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
The recording prompts the call recipient to press a number on the telephone to be connected to a live person, and if the recipient does not respond his or her Social Security number will be permanently blocked or the individual’s bank accounts seized.
A caller will claim to be with the Social Security Administration, often providing a name and badge number, and say the victim’s Social Security number has been compromised and connected with some criminal activity, Hoover said.
In one instance, the victim was told that her Social Security number was found in a car in Texas, along with drugs and bloodstains.
The caller claims the victim’s bank account is in danger and the victim must quickly go to the bank, take the money out of the account and put it into gift cards, Hoover said.
When the gift card numbers are provided to the caller, he or she can take all the money.
Hoover noted the Social Security Administration will never call to threaten benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on gift cards.
You do not have to verify your Social Security number to anyone who initiates a call with you, and you should never give any part of your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number to anyone who contacts you, she said.
Hoover noted scammers can duplicate the actual phone number of the Social Security Administration or any other agency or organization by using a special application or computer driven program.
To report phone scams, call the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit www.ftc.gov/complaint.
Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria Valley Beautiful to honor landscaping efforts
Santa Maria Valley Beautiful is set to begin judging the area's most beautiful homes and businesses for its annual awards ceremony to take place later in the summer.
The group, established in 1963, promotes maintaining and improving landscapes and installing neighborhood pride by acknowledging homes and businesses that have beautiful landscapes.
Volunteers with the group drove through neighborhoods in search of the most beautiful homes, businesses and landscapes from April 15 to May 15.
Judges from the group will review entries in 17 sectors of the valley.
Landscapes are judged in such categories as best use of color, best drought-resistant landscaping and best use of geraniums, which is Santa Maria’s city flower.