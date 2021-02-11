SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria woman pleads no contest in DUI collision that seriously injured 2
A Santa Maria woman recently pleaded no contest to DUI-related charges in a vehicle collision that seriously injured two people in October 2020.
Ana Torres Garcia, 26, appeared on Jan. 29 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, where she entered her plea on a charge of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, causing injury. She also admitted to a great bodily injury enhancement, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.
The enhancement makes the charge a violent offense and a felony strike against Garcia. Andrew Jennings, Garcia's attorney, did not respond to an email seeking comment.
As part of a plea deal, Garcia will receive a sentence of 270 days in County Jail and three years of probation, although she is eligible for good time credits, which could reduce her time in jail, Whitmore added. Garcia's sentencing hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
Garcia was arrested in connection to a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 2, 2020, near the intersection of South Depot Street and West Enos Drive, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Herminio Rodriguez. He said an investigation later showed Garcia caused the collision.
Upon arrival on scene, officers located two vehicles with significant front-end damage.
Two victims in one vehicle, identified as Warlito and Aurelia Manzano, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Rodriguez.
Garcia, who was the driver of the second vehicle, also was taken to Marian hospital, where she was arrested upon displaying signs of alcohol intoxication. After police were able to get a warrant to obtain a sample of Garcia's blood, it was found to have an alcohol content of 0.12%, according to Whitmore.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College receives grant to expand student textbook access
Hancock College and three other community colleges in California will be able to provide free textbooks and materials to students after receiving a $1.9 million U.S. Department of Education grant, a college spokesman said Tuesday.
The federal Open Educational Resources grant is aimed at sharing and creating resources for diverse and underserved students at community colleges, according to Hancock spokesman Chris McGuinness.
Open educational resources include free, high-quality textbooks, homework systems and even college courses.
“The cost of textbooks and other course materials continues to be a barrier for many students,” Hancock Superintendent and President Kevin G. Walthers said. “This grant will help remove those barriers and ensure that all of our students have equitable access to the quality education that Hancock provides.”
Under the terms of the grant, Hancock, West Hills Community Lemoore, the College of Marin and College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita will form the California Consortium for Equitable Change in Hispanic Serving Institutions Open Education Resources, or CC-ECHO, program.
According to McGuinness, the grant is expected to save students over $2.2 million in textbook costs across the four colleges over the next three years.
BUELLTON
Wine & Chili Festival rescheduled to this fall
The eighth annual Buellton Wine & Chili Festival has been tentatively rescheduled from its usual March date to sometime this fall, according to the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.
"Please stay tuned and check back often as we wait to hear when large gatherings and festivals will be allowed again," a message on the Chamber's website read.
Each year, the festival invites locals to town to enjoy family-friendly events, a chili and salsa cook-off and the sampling of dozens of wineries and craft breweries from across the Central Coast.
Last year's event also was postponed prior to its cancellation due to the onset of the COVID-19 health crisis.