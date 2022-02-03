SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria woman killed Tuesday in wrong-way crash
An unidentified Santa Maria woman died after the car she was driving crashed head-on into a truck Tuesday evening near Beth Court and Alvin Avenue, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
Officers called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash about 7 p.m. discovered the woman made an unsafe turn and was driving the wrong way when her car crashed into the truck, a police spokesman said.
She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a major head injury and was subsequently airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital, where she died later, said Traffic Sgt. Michael McGehee.
The truck driver remained at the scene and was not injured in the crash, McGehee said.
The crash is being investigated by the department’s Traffic Bureau, and McGehee asked anyone with information to call the bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 drivers sustain major injuries in Hwy 154 collision Wednesday
Two drivers sustained major injuries in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday on Highway 154, west of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Just before 6:30 p.m., 27-year-old David Romero of Lompoc was traveling westbound on Highway 154 in a 2003 Pontiac when he allowed his vehicle to drift into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons, colliding head-on with a 2019 Honda driven by Joseph Person, 36, of Santa Barbara.
The left front of the Honda crashed into the left front of the Pontiac, leaving both drivers with major injuries. Both drivers were airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital following heavy extrication from their vehicles, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli.
A portion of Highway 154 near the collision site was closed for just over an hour as first responders worked to clear the scene.
It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the CHP which is conducting the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact CHP Officer Joel Asmussen at 805-688-5551.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Seven more COVID deaths reported Thursday
Santa Barbara County saw its third consecutive day of multiple COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as public health officials reported seven more individuals who had succumbed to the illness.
The new deaths involved three residents between the ages of 50 and 69 and four over the age of 70, according to county public health data. Two individuals resided in Santa Maria, one in Orcutt, one in Lompoc, two in Santa Barbara and one in Goleta.
Two of the deaths were also associated with a congregate care facility, according to county data.
The number of deaths confirmed in the first three days of February is now equal to that of the entire month of December. In total, officials have reported 617 county resident deaths from COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 126 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 20 in the intensive care unit.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks Department receives award for teen job program
Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department has been honored for its teen job program by the California Association of Park and Recreation Districts.
The McClelland Street Market Job Exploration Program received the 2021 Outstanding Program Award from the association's commissioners and board members.
The program, run out of the Abel Maldonado Comunity Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St., is designed to help high school teens explore food-service industry and market-retail jobs.
Beginning with a week of professional development training, the students also learn the point-of-sale system, kitchen equipment, and inventory and stocking procedures.
Last year, five teens were part of the 12-week paid program. Each trainee received food handler certification.
Launched in September 2021, the implementation of the program was a six-month process that began with a donation from the People for Leisure and Youth Inc.
Questions about the program may be directed to Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks website or by calling 805-825-0951, ext. 2260.