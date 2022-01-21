SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Santa Maria woman identified in fatal vehicle collision near Pismo Beach
A Santa Maria woman was identified Friday as the person who died following a DUI-related vehicle collision along Highway 101 that also injured two others in Pismo Beach last week.
Melia Rose Gray, 27, died Tuesday at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo, three days after the 2000 Honda Accord she was traveling in struck a tree along Highway 101, just north of Wadsworth Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
The vehicle's two other occupants, identified as 55-year-old Tammy Silkwood, who was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and 39-year-old Gabriel Almaguer, both of Santa Maria, sustained major and moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, respectively, for treatment.
The collision occurred at 9:17 p.m. when Silkwood, identified as the Honda's driver, was traveling southbound on Highway 101 when she lost control of the vehicle and allowed it to travel into the center median, where it struck a guardrail, according to the CHP.
The vehicle rolled to its right as it crossed both lanes of traffic and went down an embankment on the west side of Highway 101, striking a tree and causing major damage to the Honda.
Gray was sitting in the backseat, behind the driver, when the collision occurred, according to the CHP. Silkwood was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, causing injuries.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CHP Officer J. Carr at 805-594-8700.
LOMPOC
Federal prison COVID-19 outbreak grows to 294 active infections
A COVID-19 outbreak detected at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex earlier this month has increased to nearly 300 active infections among inmates and staff, after more than doubling this week, according to the Bureau of Prisons on Friday.
A total of 294 cases was listed on the Bureau of Prisons website between the low-security Federal Correctional Institution and the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary.
Active coronavirus infections include 241 inmates and nine staff at the U.S Penitentiary and 39 inmates and five staff at the Federal Correctional Institution.
Thirty inmates and staff tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 10, before cases spiked to 138 more than week later, on Tuesday and nearly doubled, to 257, by Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Prisons website, which tracks active cases.
Five inmates sued Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal and Louis Milusnic, identified as the Lompoc prison's warden, accusing them of violating the Eighth Amendment for their poor response to an outbreak of the coronavirus starting in late March until mid-May of 2020, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on May 16, 2020.
Judge Consuelo B. Marshall on Jan. 18, 2022 ruled that a third site visit and report by Dr. Homer Venters, a court-appointed infectious disease expert, on the conditions of the prison is needed before a July 2020 preliminary injunction that allows home confinement of inmates is dissolved.
Marshall ordered Venters to complete his third site visit and file a report no later than Jan. 28, court records show.
SANTA MARIA
Patrons 55+ invited to presentation about online skills learning database GetSetUp
The Santa Maria Public Library will hold a Jan. 29 presentation for residents age 55 and older demonstrating how to utilize the online skills learning database GetSetUp.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Library Learning Center at the Main Branch Library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Attendees will learn how to use the online platform, which offers live classes on a variety of topics including technology skills, cooking, history and more, all while connecting with others.
The GetSetUp database is being made available to all California public libraries as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to aid in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Space for the free presentation is limited, and patrons must register beforehand either online via the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SOLVANG
City receives national award for excellence in budgeting
The city of Solvang was awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association for its presentation of the 2021 fiscal budget, according to city officials, who say the award is considered to be the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.
"The city’s budget document is the primary communication tool to the community meant to provide transparency of the city's operations and financial position," said City Manager Xenia Bradford. "I congratulate our budget team for achieving the Government Finance Officers Association award for this document.”
More than 1,700 participants took part in the Budget Awards Program across the U.S., according to officials. Solvang was honored for its budget that effectively serves as a policy document, financial plan, operational guide and communications device as outlined by the program guidelines. In addition, 14 mandatory criteria were met.
According to Bradford, the city takes a conservative approach to its financial policies to ensure that Solvang maintains long-term fiscal sustainability.
“The city of Solvang is a community supported by its unique economy as a prime tourist destination. Our economy upholds the quality of life our residents enjoy," she said.