SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria woman dies in collision near Guadalupe after pursuit with police
A 28-year-old Santa Maria woman died in a vehicle collision Thursday after she struck a telephone pole on Bonita School Road while being pursued in a chase with Guadalupe Police.
California Highway Patrol dispatchers were notified at 8:30 a.m. that Guadalupe Police officers were in pursuit of a 2010 Honda Accord heading southbound on Bonita School Road from Division Street, according to CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.
Six minutes later, Alvarez said that when the Accord negotiated a slight turn in the roadway, it lost control and swerved across the northbound lane, continuing onto the dirt shoulder in a southeasterly direction.
The driver was unable to regain control of the vehicle that collided with a telephone pole along the eastern edge of Bonita School Road, according to Alvarez.
Alvarez added that Guadalupe Police officers attempted life-saving measures on the driver, who was not identified, but were unsuccessful and she died on scene. A CHP report indicated she was wearing the vehicle's safety equipment in the crash.
Officials are withholding the identity of the driver until family members are notified.
CHP officers arrived on scene shortly after the collision and will be investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Santa Maria office at 805-349-8728.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Jury convicts Nipomo man of possessing 'large volume' of child pornography
A Nipomo man was convicted Monday of possessing a "large volume" of child pornography images after a weeklong jury trial at San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
John Paul Russell, 53, was found guilty of possessing the illicit material that included at least 600 images, including at least 10 that depicted children under the age of 12, according to District Attorney Dan Dow.
Russell's sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 21 in Department 10 of Superior Court. He faces a maximum term of five years in jail and will have to register as a sex offender for life, according to Dow.
The investigation into Russell began in June 2018 after Arroyo Grande Police Department Detective Jim Jolly received evidence that an Atascadero computer shared child pornography over the internet.
Jolly, who is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, traced the computer to a business in Atascadero, where it was seized on July 10, 2018, after police obtained a warrant, according to Dow.
A digital forensic analysis revealed thousands of images, and some videos, depicting the illegal material.
Dow said child pornography is exploitation that causes "immeasurable" harm to victims when it's created and viewed, and used as blackmail to ensure victims' silence.
"Many child molesters possess child pornography and they often use it to desensitize their targeted victims," Dow said.
Dow referred to an article published by the Department of Justice stating that the internet is "rapidly becoming the marketplace" for seeking child pornography and also allows child molesters to "recruit, seduce and control their victims."
"Aggressively prosecuting these crimes will serve to both punish individual violators and to deter others from getting involved in this form of child exploitation," Dow said.
SANTA MARIA
PCPA relaxes indoor COVID-19 restrictions for patrons
PCPA will loosen COVID-19 restrictions for theatergoers attending indoor performances effective Monday.
Due to a decrease in cases and hospitalizations, PCPA will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative test before admittance to the theater. Masking will no longer be mandatory but is strongly encouraged.
Concessions still must be consumed outside the theater lobby as part of the health and safety precautions.
Other safety measures include:
- Utilization of an enhanced air filtration system with MERV 13 filters (patrons are encouraged to dress warmly and wear layers);
- Cleaning and disinfecting of the theater, lobby area and restrooms after each performance;
- Provision of multiple hand sanitizers available throughout the lobby;
- Use of a touchless ticketing system that provides digital or printable tickets for scanning upon entrance to the theater;
- Availability of a digital program via a QR code posted throughout the lobby;
- Sale of limited concessions outside the theater lobby; and
- Putting a pause on opportunities for patrons to visit with the actors after the show.
Performances and COVID safety guidelines are subject to change. The latest guidelines are posted at www.pcpa.org.