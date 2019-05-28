Santa Maria
Santa Maria Valley Beautiful to honor landscaping efforts
Santa Maria Valley Beautiful is set to begin judging for its annual award ceremony to take place later in the summer.
The group, established in 1963, promotes maintaining and improving landscapes and installing neighborhood pride by acknowledging homes and businesses that have beautiful landscapes.
Volunteers with the group drove through neighborhoods in search of the most beautiful homes and businesses and landscapes from April 15 to May 15.
Judges from the group will review entries in 17 sectors of the valley.
Landscapes are judged in categories such as best use of color, best drought-resistant landscaping and best use of geraniums, which is Santa Maria’s city flower.
Santa Maria
Valley Reads book club to discuss See's 'The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane'
The Valley Reads book club will discuss Lisa See's "The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The book follows the story of a Chinese girl, Li-yan, who comes from a traditional family that lives in a little village whose economy relies on the tea trade.
Li-yan’s life is turned upside down when she becomes pregnant and is exiled.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk at the library located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Barbara County
Sheriff’s Office warns of Social Security phone scam
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports countywide about several familiar phone scams, and the most active right now is the Social Security scam.
A sheriff’s spokeswoman said residents have lost thousands of dollars to the con artists, including one individual who lost $11,000 to the scam recently.
The scam usually begins as a recorded phone call that states the victim’s Social Security number has been suspended and the individual will lose all of his or her benefits, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
The recording prompts the call recipient to press a number on the telephone to be connected to a live person, and if the recipient does not respond his or her Social Security number will be permanently blocked or the individual’s bank accounts seized.
A caller will claim to be with the Social Security Administration, often providing a name and badge number, and say the victim’s Social Security number has been compromised and connected with some criminal activity, Hoover said.
In one instance, the victim was told that her Social Security number was found in a car in Texas, along with drugs and bloodstains.
The caller claims the victim’s bank account is in danger and the victim must quickly go to the bank, take the money out of the account and put it into gift cards, Hoover said.
When the gift card numbers are provided to the caller, he or she can take all the money.
Hoover noted the Social Security Administration will never call to threaten benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on gift cards.
You do not have to verify your Social Security number to anyone who initiates a call with you, and you should never give any part of your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number to anyone who contacts you, she said.
Hoover noted scammers can duplicate the actual phone number of the Social Security Administration or any other agency or organization by using a special application or computer driven program.
To report phone scams, call the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or visit www.ftc.gov/complaint.