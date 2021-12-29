SANTA MARIA
Transit changes go into effect Jan. 2
Santa Maria transportation officials are reminding city residents of upcoming schedule and fare changes within the local transit system taking effect in the coming week.
The changes were approved by the Santa Maria City Council earlier this month. Beginning Jan. 2, riders will see the consolidation of various routes, the creation of two new transfer sites at Merrill Gardens and Suey Lane to the north and Crossroads Shopping Center to the south, and timed transfers between routes at the Transit Center.
All fares will be free from Jan. 2 to 7 to allow riders time to adjust to the changes. Beginning Jan. 8, however, the free transfer option will be replaced with a 1-day pass costing $3 and a 7-day pass costing $12, and the cost of a 31-day pass will be temporarily reduced from $48 to $31.
The city also will be rebranding all transit materials from Santa Maria Area Transit to feature the system's new name, Santa Maria Regional Transit, or SMRT.
Additional fare adjustments will be phased in over the following months, with single-ride passes planned to increase from $1.50 to $2 beginning in July.
Digital bus passes are available on the SMRT pay app. Riders are encouraged to visit the Santa Maria Regional Transit Facebook page, RideSMRT.org website, or download the Tripshot app for digital copies of routes and schedule changes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County receives PG&E grant for resilience hub
Santa Barbara County has been awarded one of four $25,000 resilience hubs grants for 2021 from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to help provide safe local gathering places and access to critical services during extreme weather events and other emergency situations.
This is the first year of a five-year grant program designed to help communities create a physical space or set of resources — like access to power, shelter and information — that support community resilience to climate-driven disruptions and public safety power shutoffs.
Once they are developed, resilience hubs can also be accessed year-round as a community resource, a PG&E spokeswoman said.
Santa Barbara County will use grant funds to gather community input and data that will identify a site and conceptual design for a pilot resilience hub serving Indigenous migrant communities and develop a design toolkit for creating hubs throughout the county.
Ashley Watkins, County Sustainability Division chief, said county officials are looking forward to creating a resilience hub for the most vulnerable communities.
“The support from PG&E will ensure we create meaningful relationships with community members as we embark on this process,” Watkins said.
SANTA MARIA
Trash to be collected Friday, tree pickup dates set
All Santa Maria city administrative offices will be closed Friday for the New Year’s Day holiday, but trash, green waste and organics collection services will not be affected, a city spokesman said.
Collection trucks will run as usual Friday, but the Santa Maria Regional Landfill at 2065 E. Main St. will be closed Saturday, reopening at 7 a.m. Sunday.
Discarded Christmas trees will be collected on residential solid waste collection routes at no charge during the week of Jan. 10 through 14, but residents will be charged for trees picked up after Jan. 14, the spokesman said.
Christmas trees must be placed on the curb at least 3 feet from collection containers on scheduled collection days and must be free of all stands, tinsel and ornaments.
Flocked and artificial trees will not be picked up.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
LOMPOC
Dutch Bros. Coffee to open Friday
Dutch Bros. Coffee will officially open its new Lompoc location to the public at 5 a.m. Friday, offering a host of handcrafted menu items including specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, freezes and teas.
“We’re stoked to open our first shop for the Lompoc community,” said Nicole Birmingham, Lompoc Dutch Bros. store operator. “We can’t wait to serve everyone on Friday!”
Hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
The 871-square-foot drive-through shop is located at 812 North H St. in Lompoc, and was formerly the site of the town's iconic wine barrel-shaped restaurant, La Botte.