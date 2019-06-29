Santa Maria
City to celebrate July 4 with 'Red, White and Boom!' show
To celebrate the Fourth of July, the annual Red, White and Boom! festival is returning to Santa Maria with bounce houses, live music, food trucks, outdoor games and a fireworks show.
Organized by the Recreation and Parks Department and the nonprofit People for Leisure And Youth, or PLAY, the festival will begin at 6 p.m. at Sierra Vista Park, located at 809 Panther Drive.
The event will conclude at 9 p.m. with a community fireworks show, paid for by sponsors.
No personal fireworks will be allowed.
This year, live music will be provided by local band the Molly Ringwald Project from 6 to 9 p.m.
Food trucks will sell refreshments, and beer and wine will be available for purchase in the beer garden.
While picnicking will be permitted, no barbecuing, tailgating, glass containers or tent canopies are allowed.
Parking opens at 4:30 p.m. and is available on Panther Drive for $5 per car.
General parking will enter from the Main Street entrance to Panther Drive, and parking for persons with disabilities will be accessible from the Donovan Road/Suey Road Crossing entrance to Panther Drive.
Sponsors are still needed for the fireworks show, and anyone with questions about tax-deductible donations can call Dennis Smitherman with PLAY at 805-925-0951, ext. 2263.
Anyone with questions regarding the fireworks show can call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Santa Maria
Dealership partners with Humane Society for free adoptions today
Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society are partnering to help find homes for shelter animals with a "You Pick ... We Pay" event Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the local dealership will host around 25 dogs and cats from the Humane Society. The dealership will sponsor the cost of any animals adopted.
General manager Michael Jordan said the dealership was happy to partner with the Humane Society through its Santa Maria Chrysler Cares Program, which donates money to select nonprofit organizations in the community.
“We are pet lovers here and know what an important role animals play in healthy families," he said in a news release. "Our 'You Pick … We Pay' event will help families find the right four-legged animal to take home with the help of Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Volunteers.
"The Adoption Counseling Services that this organization offers to make sure that each animal is paired up with the right family is invaluable to finding forever homes for these pets.”
Community members are invited and encouraged to participate and support the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on Saturday at the dealership, located at 1918 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.
Donations of kitty litter and dry cat food are especially appreciated, a Humane Society spokeswoman said.