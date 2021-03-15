SANTA MARIA
City taking applications for fireworks booths
Santa Maria Fire Department is accepting applications for permits to sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks at booths during the 2021 fireworks season, a department spokesman said.
Applications will be accepted from nonprofit organizations that have their principal and primary meeting place in the city of Santa Maria, including the township of Orcutt; have been established for a minimum of two years; and have a minimum membership of 15.
A limited number of permits are available, and nonprofit organizations that were permitted to sell fireworks in 2020 will have first priority, the spokesman said.
Remaining permits will be issued to not previously permitted nonprofit organizations that submit a complete application and associated supporting documentation.
However, if the number of applications exceed the number of permits available, permits will be issued in the order the applications were received, the spokesman said.
Application forms are available on the city website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/fireworks.
Applications will not be accepted via e-mail. Hard copies must be received by Fire Department Administration, 314 W. Cook St., Suite 8, by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Applications that are incomplete or received after March 31 will not be processed, the spokesman said.
Fire Administration office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and visitors must wear a face covering to enter the office.
For more information, call Fire Administration at 805-925-0951, ext. 2255.
BUELLTON
Lompoc man suffers major injuries in rollover crash on Hwy 246
A 35-year-old Lompoc man sustained major injuries Sunday after he was ejected from his vehicle following a rollover collision along Highway 246 near Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m., when a 1988 Mercedes driven by Keith Parker overturned just west of Riverview Drive, according to CHP spokesman Keith Rogers.
Parker was traveling eastbound on Highway 246 when, for unknown reasons, he made an unsafe turning movement to the left and into the median.
Parker was ejected from the Mercedes as a result of the collision, according to Rogers, who added that he was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing safety equipment.
Parker sustained major injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to Rogers.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CHP's Buellton office at 805-688-5551.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Orcutt Lions’ tri-tip barbecue set for Saturday
Orcutt Lions Club award-winning barbecue team will serve up full tri-tip dinners to feed an entire family for those who reserve one by Wednesday, as only 50 dinners will be available.
For $50, buyers will receive an entire barbecued tri-tip plus enough beans, green salad with dressing and garlic bread to feed an entire family, with proceeds going to the club’s building fund, a Lions Club spokesman said.
Tri-tip dinners can be reserved by calling Sheri at 805-934-1246, with meals scheduled for pickup at 2 or 3:30 p.m. behind the Orcutt Lions Club, 126 S. Broadway St., by entering the alley from Union Street, the spokesman said.
Refunds will not be provided for unclaimed dinners.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Breweries, distilleries can open outdoors
San Luis Obispo County officials said breweries and distilleries that don’t serve food can operate outdoors with certain modifications after the state updated its guidance for wineries, breweries and distilleries Saturday.
To reopen, the businesses must require reservations, limit visits to no more than 90 minutes, regularly sanitize tables and other surfaces, space tables at least 6 feet apart and require face coverings to be worn by employees and guests when they are not seated at their tables.
“We’re excited to see this updated guidance that protects the public’s health while also allowing these businesses to operate more normally,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “This gives our community a chance to safely support these businesses that have struggled over the past year.”
SLO County is currently in the red tier of the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which means breweries and distilleries can operate under less restrictive conditions than under the purple tier.