County Lines: Santa Maria Public Library to screen 'The Big Sick'; Local author releases book on history of Lompoc Police Department

SANTA MARIA
Public Library to screen 'The Big Sick'
The Santa Maria Public Library will show the 2017 movie "The Big Sick" on Jan. 13.
The movie, rated R for language, will be shown at 3 p.m. in Shepard Hall. It is free and no tickets are required.
In the film, Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and graduate student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail is forced to face Emily’s feisty parents, his family’s expectations and his true feelings.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
Local author releases book on history of Lompoc Police Department
A book that is considered the first formal written history of the Lompoc Police Department is now available to the public.
Joseph L. Carlson’s “Peace in the Valley: History of the Lompoc Police Department 1890-2008” was officially released in mid-December.
Carlson, who moved to Lompoc in 1983 and became a volunteer for the police department in 1985, was first asked to research and document the history of law enforcement in Lompoc by then-Police Chief Bill Brown.
Carlson, who has a background in library science, reportedly spent many years and hundreds of hours reviewing Lompoc Library records in order to write the book. The process stalled along the way under changing department leadership but was rejuvenated by former Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh.
Carlson presented the completed book to the Lompoc Police Department and Lompoc Library this month.
“Peace in the Valley: History of the Lompoc Police Department 1890-2008” is available for checkout as part of the Local Author Collection at the Lompoc Library, and is being sold for $30 through the Lompoc Police Foundation.
For more on the Lompoc Police Foundation, visit lompocpolicefoundation.org.
LOMPOC
Alumni Association accepting scholarship applications
The Lompoc High School Alumni Association is accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarships that the organization will award this year to graduating seniors.
To be eligible, graduating seniors must have attended LHS for four years and must be the dependent of a member of the LHS Alumni Association. Current seniors can log onto the Lompoc High School website and click on the "Alumni Association" tab to download the common application. Additional information forms can be obtained from the counseling office.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 20.
College scholarship applications for current college students will not be available for the 2020-21 academic year. The Alumni Association, which has offered those scholarships in the past, said it hopes to be able to bring back the scholarships for current college students the following year.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association is encouraged to visit www.lompochighalumni.com for more information. Lifetime membership is $30.