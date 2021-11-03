SANTA MARIA
Library to host Indigenous Heritage Month celebration Saturday
Santa Maria residents are invited to celebrate Indigenous Heritage Month by learning about the spirit of giving and the connection to heritage through art at the Main Branch Library on Saturday.
The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. in Shepard Hall and will feature guest speakers Niki Sandoval, a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and a lecturer at UC Santa Barbara, and local fiber artist Linda Anna Ramirez.
The Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with the American Association of University Women for the program. The organization seeks to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
Attendees to the free event are encouraged to arrive early to secure seats, which are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
LOMPOC
AquaPlay structure closed for repairs until further notice
The Lompoc Aquatic Center's AquaPlay structure closed for repairs over the weekend and will remain closed until further notice, according to the Lompoc Recreation Division.
Repairs to the AquaPlay slides are necessary to ensure the continued safety of the structure, city officials said.
Meanwhile, the remainder of the Lompoc Aquatic Center, including the 125-foot waterslide, lap pool and therapy pool, will remain open during the planned repairs.
For updates, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sue Slavens named Senior Worker of the Year
Longtime Lompoc Recreation supervisor Sue Slavens has been named the 2020 Senior Worker of the Year by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, a regional nonprofit agency that advocates for a healthy lifestyle in older adults.
Slavens, who began her work in 2000 with the senior population as part of the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division, started with the city in 1994 as a sports specialist before becoming a recreation supervisor.
Slavens continues to oversee classes and activities for seniors at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center in Lompoc, in addition to other community events geared toward supporting local youth.
Barry Jay Marks of the AAA Advisory Council nominated Slavens for the honor last year.
“2020 was a difficult year for Lompoc’s Recreation Division," Marks wrote. "Historically, Sue has created models of diversity: preschool to seniors, athletes to physically challenged and with accommodation for those with limited financial means. There were senior classes in swimming, exercise and crafting, and a welcome environment for seniors to participate in all programs.”
Slavens was recognized in May 2020 during the commission's Older Americans Month virtual Zoom meeting.
“I enjoy working with seniors, hearing their history and taking in the knowledge they have,” Slavens said. “Times are changing for all of us. We can learn so much from our seniors.”
Slavens said she is honored to receive the recognition, however, recognition is not the reason for her work.
“I come every day because I love my job; I don’t expect to receive awards. I care deeply about what I do,” she said.