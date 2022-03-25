SANTA MARIA
Library to create a community reading program after receiving grant
The Santa Maria Public Library is creating a community reading program based on the book "True or False: A CIA Analyst's Guide to Spotting Fake News" after receiving a grant from the California State Library.
The $4,000 Book to Action grant will help the Santa Maria library purchase 200 copies of the book, written by Cindy L. Otis, for all branches and participating high school classrooms. It will also allow the library to provide a series of information literacy programs including literacy skills programs for adults and teens, a teen escape room and a live virtual event with the author.
According to city staff, the fund will enhance the library's goal of developing a series of measurable information literacy programs for teens and adults, as part of the Smart City/Safe City initiative, designed to inform and heighten public awareness at evaluating and assessing online information.
"True or False" will also be featured as the library's Valley Reads book club pick for the month of May.
For more information about the new reading program, call the library's youth services division at 805-925-0994.
CENTRAL COAST
Vitalant testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies
People who donate blood through can now learn if they have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and find out if their plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.
For a limited time, all donations will be tested and results will be available in donors’ online accounts about two weeks later, a Vitalant spokesman said.
Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from donations that test sufficiently high for COVID-19 antibodies, while red blood cells and other blood components may help trauma victims, cancer patients and others with serious health conditions.
The antibodies in convalescent plasma can give COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems an extra boost to help fight the disease, the spokesman said.
Donating blood has the added benefit of a mini-physical and full panel of tests each donor receives, which include pulse, blood pressure, hemoglobin and cholesterol checks that can be tracked with each visit in a donor’s secure and confidential online account.
Vitalant has four donation centers along the Central Coast and will collect donations at a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, at Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream, 1425 19th Ave., in Oceano.
The Vikings of Solvang also will sponsor a Vitalant blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive.
For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call toll-free 877-258-4825.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hancock College encourages short-term classes for students
Hancock College is encouraging students to earn additional college credits by enrolling in short-term spring classes starting March 28.
This spring's short-term classes include blacksmithing, viticulture, enology and more. Blacksmithing classes allow students to work on a variety of hands-on projects, while viticulture exposes students to advanced wine evaluation and progressive food pairings, among other topics.
Registration is underway for short-term fall classes in English, sociology, art, business, history and more. Several of them are offered as online classes or hybrid options, and are completed in eight weeks.
Short-term classes earn between .5 and 3 units, and many of them meet the general education requirements at nearby four-year universities such as Cal Poly and UCSB.
A full listing of short-term courses is available at www.hancockcollege.edu/shortterm.