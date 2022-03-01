SANTA MARIA
Library hosting kids theater event
The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting children from age 5 to 8 who want to explore theater to its Let's Play! With PCPA event on Thursday.
The theater event, slated for 4 p.m. in the library's Altrusa Theater, allows kids to use bodies, voices and imaginations to explore fantastical stories and become superheroes. No prior experience is required.
In partnership with PCPA, the one-hour introduction to theater is inspired by the children's book "Pulpo Guisado" by Eric Velasquez.
There are no registration requirements for the events, and questions may be directed to the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
SANTA MARIA
Faculty art show opens at Hancock College
Hancock College's Fine Arts Faculty Art Show is highlighting the work of its instructors through the end of the month.
Presented at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery on Hancock's Santa Maria campus, the show that runs through March 31 is free to the public.
The show features a variety of styles on a broad range of mediums. Among them are paintings, sculptures, digital media and video, to name a few.
"This is a great opportunity for our Art Department faculty to showcase their personal artworks," said Laura-Susan Thomas, director of the Ann Foxworthy Gallery. "This year's exhibit features works that are transformative, insightful, powerful and share the artists' visualization of nature, the metaphysical and other realms of wonder."
The gallery is located in the Academic Resource Center, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The gallery will be closed from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 10 for a reception.
Faculty members exhibiting work this year include Adrienne Allebe, Shane Anderson, Teri Brown, Kris Doe, Glenn Hiramatsu, John Hood, Kam Jacoby, Mike McNutt, Lauren Rayburn, TC Reiner, Michelle Simonson, Sydney Sorenson, Laura-Susan Thomas, Patrick Trimbath, Mark Velasquez, Candace Vosburg, Nancy Jo Ward and Tim Webb.
For more information, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/gallery.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Los Olivos, Santa Ynez libraries to reopen after 2-year closure
The Los Olivos and Santa Ynez libraries are set to reopen March 12 to the public after a two-year closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two smaller branches managed by volunteer docents will join the Solvang and Buellton branches which fully reopened to in-person services Feb. 22 as part of the wider Goleta Library system.
The Los Olivos branch is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, while the Santa Ynez branch is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The Solvang, Buellton and Goleta branches are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Masks for unvaccinated adults still are required at all library branches in the Valley.
Solvang branch supervisor Carey McKinnon noted that virtual programming still will be in use in March for some scheduled activities while the library system fully transitions back to in-person services.
For library locations and event calendars, visit www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/locations.