County Lines: Santa Maria Public Library holds ornament-making event via Zoom

Library holds ornament-making event via Zoom
To celebrate the holiday season, the Santa Maria Public Library will hold an ornament-making event over Zoom on Dec. 21 for local residents.
Residents interested in participating can register to receive an ornament kit this week, with kit pickup taking place at the Main Branch Library curbside pickup window from Dec. 11 to 15, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Each kit contains enough cardstock paper, twine, sequins, book pages, glue and paint for two snowman ornaments. Kits are limited to one per household and are available while supplies last.
The Zoom event will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 21, with ornament making led by library staff, van de Kamp said.
To register for a kit, visit the library events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or call 805-925-0994.
Sidewalk pickup hours at the Main Branch Library are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Library offers new job search software for veterans, families
The Santa Maria Public Library has launched Brainfuse JobNow/VetNow, an online career service for job seekers, veterans and their families.
The Brainfuse job service offers a variety of features, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, including live online navigators to assist patrons, job tools such as interview preparation and resume assistance, and learning tools such as practice tests, study groups and flashcards.
Brainfuse provides learning support to schools and libraries throughout the country, including the California State Library, van de Kamp said.
The service is available to all Santa Maria Public Library patrons via the Veterans Connect page on the library's website at cityofsantamaria.org/library. Patrons will need to enter their library card barcode number.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
City Council meetings closed to in-person attendance
Starting Tuesday, Lompoc City Council meetings will be temporarily closed to in-person attendance as a result of the regional stay-at-home order that took effect Sunday night.
Additionally, committee, commission and board meetings will be effectively canceled until further notice in observance of COVID-19 safety precautions.
Remote public participation is encouraged, city officials said, noting that Tuesday's regularly scheduled council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM.
Public comment, limited to three minutes, will be accepted during oral communications and on specific agenda items. To speak, people can call 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment. They also can submit comments to the city clerk at s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us no later than 4 p.m. the day of the council meeting.
Agendas and details about upcoming Lompoc City Council meetings are posted at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/committees-boards/city-council.
