SANTA MARIA
Police to participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' for Special Olympics
Santa Maria Police officers will take to the roofs of Dunkin' Donuts today for the annual Cop on a Rooftop event, which aims to raise money for Special Olympics.
Slated to run from 6 to 10 a.m., the event will see Santa Maria Police officers camping out on the rooftop of Dunkin’ Donuts rallying supporters to donate to Special Olympics Southern California.
Guests who donate will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee on their next visit.
The event is hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run, a grassroots-run group that raises money to support area Special Olympics athletes.
More than 300 members of law enforcement will be participating in the Cop on a Rooftop event at 71 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Southern California.
"We invite people to come out and show their support for Special Olympics Southern California and the athletes," Los Angeles Police Department' Deputy Chief Blake Chow said in a news release. "Officers love working with community members and businesses to support inspiring, life-changing causes like Special Olympics."
CENTRAL COAST
Mechanics Bank completes merger with Rabobank
A merger between Mechanics Bank and Rabobank's US operations is now complete, bringing the two lenders together under the Mechanics Bank name.
The merger, which was completed Sept. 1, was first announced by the two companies in March.
Under the terms of the agreement, the Walnut Creek-based Mechanics Bank paid $2.1 billion to absorb Rabobank’s U.S. retail and business banking, commercial real estate, mortgage and wealth-management businesses.
The deal expanded Mechanics Banks reach across California.
While Mechanics Bank previously had 44 branches throughout the state, mostly in the San Francisco Bay area, Rabobank's scores of branches extended from Sacramento to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Mechanics Bank officials said the merger should not affect customers.
LOMPOC
Vehicle rolls, catches fire near La Purisima Mission
One person self-extricated from a vehicle that went off of Purisima Road and caught fire near La Purisima Mission in Lompoc just before 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
At 4:59 p.m. the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a report of a car off the roadway, with the occupants possibly trapped inside.
The first emergency crews on the scene reported that the car did go off the roadway and landed in a nearby field, however the driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle, and refused treatment by paramedics on scene.
Fire crews determined that the fire was not at risk of causing a brush fire.
There is no information on the cause of the crash at this time.