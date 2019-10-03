Santa Barbara County’s cannabis tax revenue for the fourth-quarter of last fiscal year rose to $2.3 million, a 60% increase from the two previous quarters, according to a report submitted Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.
The fourth-quarter taxes paid by 36 operators brought the total for the 2018-19 fiscal year ending June 30 to $6.9 million, or $1.2 million more than anticipated, according to the report from Steven Yee, fiscal and policy analyst for the County Executive Office.
An audit system is not yet in place, however, to assure cannabis operators are accurately reporting income and paying appropriate taxes, and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart wanted to know why it’s taking so long to implement one.
A Santa Maria woman left a $380,000 gift to Hancock College to support the school's nursing programs.
The gift, which was placed in a permanent endowment to benefit Hancock's nursing programs, comes from from the estate of Barbara Andrastek. She died in March 2018.
The college plans to use the funds to further develop skills simulation and clinical support for students in Hancock’s licensed vocation nursing, certified nursing assisting and registered nursing programs.
SMPD receives $260,000 traffic safety grant
The Santa Maria Police Department on Tuesday received a one-year $260,000 grant to fund traffic enforcement and safety programs, intended to reduce deaths and injuries on California roads.
The grant, which runs from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020, will fund DUI checkpoints and various types of patrols targeting drivers suspected of traffic violations including seat belt and child safety seat requirements, hands-free cellphone regulations and motorcycle rules.
Operations that target pedestrians and bicyclists who disobey traffic laws also will be implemented.
In addition, the grant will fund education programs like officer training and safety presentations for youth and community members about distracted and impaired driving.
The SMPD received the grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, which received the money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Getting in a vehicle remains one of the most dangerous things we do,” said Barbara Rooney, director with the Office of Traffic Safety.
From 2013 to 2019, according to Office of Traffic Safety statistics, Santa Maria had eight fatal collisions involving pedestrians and three fatal collisions involving bicycles.
The intersections of Main and Broadway and West Williams and Broadway were among the most dangerous for bicyclists and pedestrians during that five-year period, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.
SANTA MARIA
Noontime Opera returning to library on Monday
The Santa Maria Public Library and Opera Santa Barbara will present Noontime Opera from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in Shepard Hall.
Members of the Opera Santa Barbara Chrisman Studio Artist Residency program will perform selections inspired by Giacomo Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly."
Seating to this free event is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats for this popular program.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
Anyone with questions is asked to call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SANTA MARIA
Small Business Administration plans free seminar for small businesses
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Los Angeles District Office will hold a free seminar in Santa Maria for those who want to start a new business or grow, expand or recover an existing business on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Titled “Empowering Santa Maria Valley Small Businesses, the seminar is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. in America’s Job Center of California at 1410 S. Broadway, Suite H, the Sutter Room.
SBA provides counseling, capital, contracting and disaster recovery expertise and assistants for the nation’s more than 30 million small businesses.
The seminar will not only include representatives of SBA but also the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.
Although the seminar is free, those planning to attend are asked to reserve a space by visiting www.bit.ly/sbasmwb.